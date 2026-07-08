EQS-News: BridgeCore Capital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BridgeCore Capital Finances Suburban Office In Rocklin, California



08.07.2026 / 17:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BEVERLY HILLS, CA - July 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced it has closed a $750,000 refinance of a suburban office complex in Rocklin, California.

The borrower needed to refinance an existing loan while obtaining cash-out proceeds to fund capital improvements at both the Rocklin property and another office property in Tracy, CA. The borrower's business plan is to complete the improvements to the Rocklin property and to sell it within a year.

Certainty and speed of execution were critical given the borrower's planned exit strategy. BridgeCore successfully closed the transaction within the borrower's tight timeline.

BridgeCore worked closely with the trusted mortgage advisory team, the sponsor, and the title company to coordinate an efficient closing process and ensure the transaction was completed on schedule.

By leveraging its extensive experience, in-house capabilities, and flexible capital base, BridgeCore solved a critical timing challenge while delivering highly competitive financing terms.

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore provides bridge loans on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate in the U.S., including origination of senior, junior and mezzanine debt, preferred equity. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore's "Bridge Loan Program," provides flexible pre-pay, interest only, non-recourse, and floating-rate financing with one-to three-year terms for loan sizes ranging from $15M to $50M+.

For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com .

Company Contact:

Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital

310-279-5965

elliot@bridgecorecapital.com

Media, Contact:

Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.

424-285-6365

rpondel@pondel.com

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