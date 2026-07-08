Fernie Cultural Universe, an MDLG project, follows core values: Civilization, Faith, Forgiveness and Freedom. More than a medieval castle, it is a long-term cultural ecosystem focused on Eastern philosophy, animation and cross-cultural experiences. Based on historic Fernie Castle, it blends Oriental gardens, original animation IP and European heritage to build a sustainable system covering physical spaces, original works and digital platforms.

The project's uniqueness lies in three mutually reinforcing pillars. The first, "Fernie Animation Castle," is the physical anchor. Based at Fernie Castle and its estate, it integrates an Oriental garden with immersive visitor trails. The project has commissioned the team of renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma to design the garden, weaving Eastern tranquility into the castle's existing character. Here, the deep heritage of a 16th-century tower coexists with the striking contrast of an Eastern sanctuary within a European medieval fortress. The second pillar, "Original Animation Development," serves as the content engine. Drawing from Eastern mythology and philosophy, the project develops high-quality 2D animated shorts exploring themes of truth and illusion, self and reflection, transformation and identity. Partnerships have been established with high-level European resources across artistic animation, creative production and international production, including animation directors, screenwriters, production crews and visual artists. The third pillar, "Digital Animation Art Museum," is an online platform curated around philosophical themes that breaks geographic boundaries to reach global audiences, creating a cultural ecosystem that connects physical space with digital content.

These three pillars form a clear business logic: physical space provides venue and experience, original animation provides content and IP assets, and the digital platform provides global dissemination and audience engagement.

In terms of community development, the project plans to launch an early co-creation community. As witnesses and companions of the project, members gain phased access to behind-the-scenes materials including conceptual artwork, creative journals and philosophical essays. The team emphasises that members are not merely audiences, but active participants and co-builders of this evolving cultural venture.

This place is not a final destination, but a living cultural universe still growing and evolving. Visit the official website for full details.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708425185/en/

Contacts:

MD LOCAL GLOBAL LIMITED (MDLG)

https://www.fernieculturaluniverse.com

Erica Guo

contact@fernieculturaluniverse.com