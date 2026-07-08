Fernie Cultural Universe, a project under MD LOCAL GLOBAL LIMITED (MDLG), is transforming historic Fernie Castle in Scotland into an immersive Eastern cultural IP platform. At the heart of this vision lies a striking contrast: an Eastern garden within a medieval Scottish estate.

The Oriental garden is being designed in collaboration with renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and his team. According to the project team, the Oriental garden will not overshadow the castle's original Scottish character. The team is conducting in-depth research into the castle's unique historical atmosphere and the spiritual aesthetics of Eastern culture, hoping to create a space on this land that offers a more immersive and emotionally resonant experience. Future design outcomes will use nature as a medium and culture as a guiding thread, building-on the basis of respecting the existing landscape-a place of Eastern ambience where visitors can pause, reflect, and find tranquility, allowing them within a single day to feel both the solemn weight of a medieval Scottish tower and the serene elegance of an Eastern garden.

Beyond the Oriental garden, the project brings together two other rare elements: a Scottish tower with 16th-century historical roots, and an original animation IP system inspired by Eastern mythology and philosophical fables. This animation IP is currently being developed in collaboration with high-level European creative resources, including directors, screenwriters, and visual artists with extensive experience in the field of art animation.

MDLG states: "Fernie Cultural Universe is not just a castle estate. It is a global cultural IP platform grown from Eastern spirit, where East meets West in the heart of Scotland."

The project aims to build an early community centred on cultural co-creation. Members will be invited as witnesses and companions, gaining phased access to behind-the-scenes content such as concept visuals and creative notes, becoming participants and co-founders of this cultural story. For more information, please visit the official website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708321488/en/

Contacts:

MD LOCAL GLOBAL LIMITED (MDLG)

https://www.fernieculturaluniverse.com

Erica Guo

contact@fernieculturaluniverse.com