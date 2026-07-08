Abuja, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Africa's leading business conglomerate, RAGE, has officially unveiled its consolidated corporate structure, bringing together its portfolio of businesses under a single Group identity in a strategic move designed to strengthen collaboration, improve operational efficiency, and expand its capacity to create sustainable impact across Africa.

Stakeholders of RAGE NXT at the ceremony marking the strategic integration of its companies into a single unified entity.

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The consolidation was formally announced during the RAGE Consolidation Launch, held under the theme "SYNERGY: Merged for Impact", in Abuja on Thursday, marking the public introduction of the newly unified enterprise and the beginning of a new chapter in the Group's evolution.



The newly consolidated RAGE comprises; Rage Media, PrintNow, Venus Finance, Diamond Shine and RAGE Circle.



Speaking at the event, Group Chief Executive Officer, George Omoraro, said the vision driving the merger was to create Africa's Most Impactful company, describing impact as being more powerful than profit.



"I want to introduce to you the vision of this company. If there is anything that this company wants to achieve, that this union wants to achieve, that this synergy wants to achieve, there's just one thing; we want to build Africa's Most Impactful Company.



"I got to a point where I discovered that impact is more powerful than profit, but alongside impact is profit. Now the problem with Africa is that Africans put profit first before impact. And the problem with that is that most of us act out of greed," he said.



Omoraro said the numerous companies were now "a unified force, one singular entity, built on a vision to make an impact on this continent. Whatever business we find ourselves doing will be set up to make an impact."



"To make an impact to people, to make an impact to many lives. And you will find that at the core of who we are, we are going to create systems, build a lot of innovation, raise leaders, and get people going towards building the dream continent," he added.



The company also stated that it was building systems to impact, shape and move people, culture, money and infrastructure in a way that Rebuilds, Accelerates, Grows and Empowers* businesses in Africa and beyond.



The launch event served as the defining public moment for the consolidated organization, bringing together employees, executives, partners, and key stakeholders to witness the unveiling of the Group's unified identity, strategic direction, and long-term vision.



It underscored a shared commitment to operating as one integrated enterprise while leveraging the complementary strengths of each member company to deliver greater collective impact.



About RAGE



RAGE is a diversified African enterprise committed to advancing sustainable development through integrated businesses operating across media, finance, enterprise, communications, culture, and community development.



Guided by its principles to Rebuild, Accelerate, Grow, and Empower, and its established presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, and in Uganda, the Group is focused on developing systems that move people, money, culture, and information to unlock opportunity and shape Africa's future.



Signed,

Chibuzo Nwokolo

Senior Media Officer

RAGE Media Group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304398

Source: RAGE Media Group