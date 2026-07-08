Chinese energy storage company Hithium has received the Best Social Responsibility Case Award at the Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference ESG initiative - Let Green Energy Benefit All. The award recognizes Hithium's contributions to expanding access to affordable clean energy in underserved communities.

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Wang Yule (R), Hithium ESG expert, received ESG award at the conference.

The conference, held in Mainz, Germany, brought together government officials, business leaders and sustainability experts from China and Europe to exchange best practices in environmental, social and governance (ESG) development.

According to the conference's jury, comprising experts from Chinese and German institutions, Hithium's residential energy storage solutions demonstrate how commercially viable technologies can help address energy inequality by providing affordable and sustainable electricity access. The panel also said the company's projects under the Belt and Road Initiative have contributed to both carbon reduction and inclusive development.

In its award submission, Hithium highlighted that global disparities in energy access remain a major challenge, with hundreds of millions of people still lacking reliable electricity services. Citing international energy access standards, the company noted that around 732 million people worldwide remain below the minimum threshold for escaping energy poverty, relying instead on unstable power grids or costly diesel generation.

To address the issue, Hithium has developed its HeroEE energy storage series, designed to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity in regions with limited or unstable power supply.

The system delivers electricity at a cost of about five U.S. cents per kilowatt-hour in many cases, offers an operational lifespan of up to 10 years, and supports low-carbon energy use. The products have been deployed in schools, healthcare facilities, households and community businesses, helping improve living conditions, expand access to public services and support local economic development.

Looking ahead, Hithium will continue working with global partners to promote wider access to clean energy through technology cooperation and ESG practices. The company also participates in international forums on energy, investment and sustainable development, sharing technical solutions and governance experience to support the green energy transition in Belt and Road partner countries.

To date, Hithium's HeroEE products have already been deployed in multiple overseas markets, and the company also provides utility-scale and commercial energy storage solutions for customers worldwide.

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Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference

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