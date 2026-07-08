Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Bluberi and Soen Audio are celebrating eight years of collaboration, dedicated to enhancing the casino gaming experience through advanced audio engineering and cabinet design.

The two companies have combined their expertise to create immersive gaming hardware that elevates player engagement through sound, lighting, and design, which started with the Novus cabinet line. Over the years, the alliance has contributed to several key audio features in the Novus and Beacon+ cabinet families, such as the Beacon+ Lighthouse which features hi-fidelity audio to celebrate game events and low-fidelity sounds to attract players.

"At Bluberi, we're constantly looking for ways to create more immersive experiences for players, and sound plays a critical role in that journey," said Steve Kohon, Chief Operating Officer at Bluberi. "Our work with Soen has helped us bring new cabinet concepts to life by integrating sounds as a core element in the overall gaming experience. Together, we've continued to challenge conventional thinking and deliver hardware that stands out on today's casino floor."

Throughout the joint effort, both companies have shared a commitment to solving complex engineering challenges while maintaining a relentless focus on the end user.

"What unites Soen and Bluberi from the start is an unwavering commitment to the player's experience," said Hari Seedhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Soen Audio. "This extends to resolving any design constraints that would impede audio performance. Working alongside Bluberi's Sound and Engineering teams have shown us why this relationship works so well; both teams are extremely agile, collaborative and always looking at the bigger picture. The result is a holistic approach to design and engineering for the most immersive gaming experience."

As Bluberi continues to expand its hardware portfolio and introduce new land-based gaming experiences, audio remains a critical component of cabinet design. The ongoing teamwork with Soen Audio reflects a shared belief that exceptional sound design can create deeper player engagement and more memorable entertainment experiences.

Bluberi's Beacon+ Lighhouse cabinet featuring Devil's Lock and Shark's Lock Slice n;' Dice with Soen sound system



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About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

For more information, visit bluberi.com.

About Soen Audio

Founded in 2010 by industry-leading designers and engineers, Soen Audio was created with a passion for developing the world's finest audio products. Headquartered in California, Soen is a leading innovator in miniaturized, high-performance audio solutions, specializing in custom-engineered embedded audio systems for leading product companies across industries including casino gaming, televisions, and IoT devices. The company is also preparing to launch its first line of Install speakers.

For more information, visit https://www.soenaudio.com/

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Source: Bluberi