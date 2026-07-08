Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Hunt Law, a Tampa criminal defense attorney, has launched a comprehensive public education initiative designed to make Florida criminal law more accessible and understandable to residents throughout Tampa Bay and across Florida. Led by attorney J. Ruffin Hunt, a former Division Chief with the Hillsborough County Public Defender's Office, the initiative provides free educational content through blog articles, videos, and online legal resources that explain complex areas of Florida criminal law in plain language.

Tampa Criminal Defense Attorney, Hunt Law, Launches Free Online Resource Center Explaining Florida Criminal Laws

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The goal of the initiative is to help individuals and families better understand their legal rights, the criminal justice process, and the potential consequences of criminal charges before they are faced with a legal crisis. All educational materials are made available to the public at no cost through Hunt Law's website and YouTube channel.

As part of this effort, Hunt Law regularly publishes detailed articles addressing common questions about Florida criminal law. Recent examples include educational guides explaining "What Is a Felony in Florida?", "What Is a Misdemeanor in Florida?", and "What Happens If I Refuse a Breath Test in Florida?" Additional articles explore topics such as domestic violence allegations, DUI offenses, drug crimes, theft offenses, criminal traffic violations, and the Florida court process.

The initiative also includes a growing library of educational videos designed to explain Florida criminal statutes, criminal investigations, arrest procedures, and court proceedings in an easy-to-understand format. Recent video presentations have covered topics including Florida DUI laws, driver's license consequences for refusing a breath test, the first 24 hours after an arrest, possession of child pornography under Florida law, racing on highways offenses, and drug possession charges. These videos are intended to provide accurate legal information while helping viewers understand how Florida courts and prosecutors typically handle criminal cases.

Drawing upon years of courtroom experience and thousands of criminal cases handled throughout Hillsborough County, Hunt seeks to provide reliable educational content that helps the public navigate legal issues that are often confusing and intimidating. The initiative emphasizes legal education rather than legal advice, with content designed to improve public understanding of Florida statutes, criminal penalties, constitutional rights, and procedural aspects of the criminal justice system.

About Hunt Law



Hunt Law is a premier Tampa-based criminal defense firm providing strategic, aggressive advocacy for individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges throughout Hillsborough County. Founded by Tampa native J. Ruffin Hunt, a trial-tested attorney and former Division Chief with the Hillsborough County Public Defender's Office, the firm focuses exclusively on criminal defense. Grounded in deep local insight and client-focused communication, Hunt Law handles a comprehensive range of cases, including DUI, domestic violence, drug offenses, and probation violations, to protect the rights, futures, and freedom of the accused.

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Source: Plentisoft