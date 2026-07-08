ISM Announces New CEO Ahead of Archibot Launch, the First Innovation on the AO Platform

New leadership and AI-powered technology mark the next chapter of growth and innovation for the ARCHIBUS community.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / ISM, a leading provider of workplace, facilities, and asset management solutions, announced the appointment of Adam Mueller as Chief Executive Officer ahead of its launch of ArchiBot, the company's first innovation within the new AO platform ecosystem.

The announcement signals a significant milestone for ISM as the company enters a new phase of growth focused on innovation and automation, delivering greater value to organizations that rely on integrated workplace management solutions to manage their facilities, assets, and operations.

Mueller brings a vision centered on accelerating innovation while maintaining ISM's longstanding commitment to customer success and trusted partnership.

"ISM has built an exceptional reputation by helping organizations maximize the value of their workplace and facilities management investments," said Adam Mueller, CEO of ISM. "As we look ahead, our focus is on empowering customers through intelligent automation, custom facilities solutions, and practical innovations that solve real operational challenges. The launch of ArchiBot is just the beginning of what we envision for the AO platform and the future of workplace technology."

Coinciding with Mueller's appointment, ISM has launched its beta version of ArchiBot, an AI-powered assistant designed specifically for the Archibus ecosystem. Led by ISM's Chief Innovation Officer, Marlon Mckinnie, ArchiBot helps users quickly access information, navigate workflows, explore integration scenarios, map capability assessments to requirements, plan migrations and upgrades, and gain insights that traditionally require extensive documentation review or system expertise.

For power users and developers, ArchiBot also offers a complete AI-integrated development suite for Eptura's Archibus IWMS software.

ArchiBot serves as the first step in ISM's broader innovation strategy centered around the AO platform, a new ecosystem designed to bring together artificial intelligence, software development, automation, data intelligence, and user-focused solutions for the workplace and facilities management industry.

"Customers are looking for solutions that manage information in an actionable way," Mueller said. "The AO platform is designed to meet that need by delivering intelligent tools that make workplace technology more accessible and impactful, while paving the path for the best client experiences in our industry."

# # #

CONTACT: Paul Williams

ISM, Chief Growth Officer

paul.williams@ism-corp.us

(540) 974-0403

About ISM Services, Inc.: Founded in 2004, ISM Services, Inc. is a leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) solutions, helping government, higher education, healthcare, defense, and commercial organizations optimize the management of their facilities. Through industry-leading technology, expert implementation, and ongoing support, ISM delivers innovative solutions that improve efficiency, streamline operations, and maximize the value of the built environment. Learn more at https://ism-corp.us.

Photo: Adam Mueller

SOURCE: ISM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ism-announces-new-ceo-ahead-of-archibot-launch-the-first-innovati-1188186