Cascale: Industry Leaders Join New Advisory Council

Cascale's Membership & Stakeholder Advisory Council brings together member representatives and external experts to strengthen engagement, collective action, and industry-wide progress.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Cascale today announced the establishment of its Membership & Stakeholder Advisory Council (MAC), a new governance body designed to strengthen how member and stakeholder perspectives inform the organization's strategy, engagement priorities, and collective action efforts. By bringing together leaders from across brands, manufacturers, affiliates, and stakeholder organizations, the MAC strengthens Cascale's ability to convene the industry around shared challenges and accelerate collective action toward climate and social goals.

The inaugural MAC includes member representatives and external experts from organizations including ALGI, bluesign technologies, Centric Brands, CIEL Textile, Crystal International, Dunelm PLC, ITL Holdings Ltd., la Vie en Rose, lululemon athletica, Recover, TAL Apparel Ltd., and the Outdoor Industry Association, alongside additional organizations from across the consumer goods industry. Together, these leaders bring perspectives spanning brands, manufacturers, affiliates, and stakeholder organizations. The Council is chaired by former Fair Wear Executive Director Alexander Kohnstamm.

The establishment of the MAC marks another milestone in Cascale's governance evolution, building on the launch of the Technical Advisory Council (TAC) earlier this year. Together, these advisory councils create clearer pathways for participation and strategic input, helping ensure Cascale's work benefits from both technical expertise and broad stakeholder perspectives.

The MAC will provide strategic recommendations on membership engagement, public affairs, and programs that scale collective action across the industry. In its inaugural year, the Council is expected to advise on topics such as improvements to the member experience, strategic guidance for Cascale's decarbonization work, and other priorities identified by the Council. By strengthening how member and stakeholder perspectives inform strategic decisions, the MAC helps ensure Cascale remains a trusted, representative partner for industry collaboration.

As sustainability expectations continue to increase, effective collective action depends on strong governance, broad representation, and meaningful stakeholder engagement. The MAC provides a structured forum for member and stakeholder perspectives to help inform how Cascale engages its community, advances shared priorities, and develops programs that drive measurable industry progress.

"Strong governance depends on creating meaningful pathways for participation and perspective," said Nikki Wood, director, governance, Cascale. "The MAC expands how members and stakeholders can contribute strategic insight to Cascale's work, helping ensure our engagement, public affairs, and collective action efforts remain relevant, representative, and responsive to industry needs."

"Effective collective action requires more than shared ambition - it requires clear common purpose, based on governance structures that bring diverse perspectives together," said Alexander Kohnstamm, chair of Cascale's Membership & Stakeholder Advisory Council. "I'm looking forward to helping the MAC create space for thoughtful dialogue and strategic recommendations that strengthen Cascale's impact across the value chain."

The establishment of the Membership & Stakeholder Advisory Council reinforces Cascale's commitment to collaborative, transparent, and representative governance. As the organization continues to evolve, the MAC will help ensure that diverse perspectives from across the consumer goods value chain inform the decisions, partnerships, and collective action needed to accelerate meaningful environmental and social progress.

For more information about Cascale governance, visit www.cascale.org/about-us/governance/.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/industry-leaders-join-new-advisory-council-1188189