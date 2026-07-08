Morin-Heights, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Tremblay Léger, one of the most recognized real estate teams in the Laurentians region, today announced its affiliation with eXp Realty, an international real estate brokerage operating in more than 20 countries. The move marks a significant evolution for the team as it enters a new phase of growth and visibility in the region.





The Tremblay-Léger team

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Founded by Frederic Tremblay and Anne Léger, the team has been among the top 1% of the most productive brokers in Canada for several years, building its reputation on expertise, attentiveness and a deeply human approach to real estate. The new affiliation with eXp Realty provides the team with an expanded international platform while allowing it to continue operating under its own distinctive brand.

"Joining eXp Realty is a natural next step for us. It gives our team access to an international network and infrastructure that will support our continued growth, while allowing us to stay true to what sets us apart: a local, personalized and human-centered approach,"

said Frederic Tremblay, co-founder of Tremblay Léger.

As part of this transition, Tremblay Léger has been named Laurentians Ambassador for eXp Realty, a designation that reinforces the team's deep roots in the region and its role as a leading voice in the local market. This ambassador role is expected to bring new opportunities for regional engagement, participation in community events and broader visibility across the Laurentians territory throughout the coming year.

The team also announced plans for a new, fully renovated business location in Piedmont, set to open in 2027. The space will be designed with client hospitality at its core, creating a welcoming environment consistent with the Tremblay Leger brand and the high standards the team has established over the years.

"Even as we grow and evolve, what will never change is the way we work with our clients. We are committed to staying accessible, close and attentive. That human connection is at the heart of everything we do, and it will remain so regardless of the size our team reaches,"

added Anne Léger, co-founder.

Tremblay Leger specializes in residential and commercial real estate throughout the Laurentians, offering comprehensive services from property valuation and professional marketing to full transaction support. The team's track record includes hundreds of successful transactions and a client-first philosophy that has earned it consistent recognition among the most productive real estate teams in Canada.

About Tremblay Léger

Tremblay Léger is a real estate team based in the Laurentides, Quebec, serving buyers and sellers throughout the Laurentians region. Co-founded by Frederic Tremblay and Anne Léger, the team is affiliated with eXp Realty and consistently ranks among the top 1% of brokers in Canada. Tremblay Léger is known for its personalized approach, market expertise and commitment to client relationships at every stage of the real estate journey.

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