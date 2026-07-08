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ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Broadway Magic Hour: Jim Vines Brings His Signature Style of Magic to New York and Connecticut

Award-winning magician Jim Vines will present his acclaimed blend of astonishing sleight of hand, mind reading, and audience participation in a series of special Summer and Fall performances.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / This summer and fall, prepare to be amazed as North American Champion of Magic Jim Vines appears at select venues throughout New York and Connecticut.

Vines is usually seen in NYC's hit family-friendly magic show in Times Square, the Broadway Magic Hour, but he is taking to the road for several performances this summer and fall, bringing his magic to an even wider audience.

These upcoming shows include stops at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson, NY; Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT; and Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, NY.

On Season 10 of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," Vines performed one of his signature magic acts, drawing high praise from the legendary magic duo. In 2016 and 2017 Vines won many national and international magic championships, including 1st Place & People's Choice at the International Brotherhood of Magicians Gold Cups Championship, 1st Place & People's Choice at the Society of American Magicians National Convention, and North American Champion of Magic and People's Choice at the FISM North America Championship of Magic.

Learn more about Jim Vines and his upcoming shows by visiting his website: JimVines.com

Contact: Broadway Magic Hour
Phone: 347-915-3050
Email: BroadwayMagicHourPR@gmail.com

SOURCE: Broadway Magic Hour



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/jim-vines-brings-his-signature-style-of-magic-to-new-york-and-conn-1188172

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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