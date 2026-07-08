Regulatory News:

The Orano group has signed a multi-year contract with the CEA worth approximately 100 million euros for the operation of the Solid Waste Packaging (CDS) and Equipment Decontamination (ADM) facilities located at the Marcoule site (Gard).

This contract represents the largest contract for the operation of nuclear facilities that Orano has ever secured in France. It covers all activities necessary for the operation of the two facilities for a maximum term of ten years, including a five-year firm commitment. The contract is scheduled to take effect at the end of 2026 and will provide work for an average of 80 employees.

Under this agreement, Orano will oversee operations in its capacity as industrial operator of nuclear facilities, as well as managing the associated waste. With this new contract, the group consolidates its position as a leading provider of operations, maintenance, and waste management services for French nuclear sites.

The CDS facility is responsible for packaging solid waste generated by nuclear activities, while the ADM performs decontamination and maintenance operations on equipment and materials. These two facilities play a key role in waste management and the nuclear fuel cycle. In particular, the CDS serves as the operational outlet for the CEA's low- and intermediate-level waste, destined for the Aube repository operated by ANDRA.

The work will be carried out by teams from Orano's Dismantling and Services divisions, in partnership with INEO Nucléaire and CIMAT. Their involvement will ensure the highest levels of safety, security, industrial performance, and environmental protection throughout the duration of the contract.

Stéphanie Laurier, Orano's Senior Executive Vice President Dismantling and Services, commented: "By placing this contract with us, the CEA acknowledges the expertise our teams have developed in serving nuclear operators. We are proud to have had the opportunity to support the CEA since 2015 in the operation of two facilities that are essential to the functioning of the Marcoule site. With the commitment of our employees-all skilled nuclear professionals-we will do everything in our power to ensure the long-term success of this mission and contribute to the sustainable performance of these strategic facilities."

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 18,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708826192/en/

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