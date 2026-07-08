LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties and Ruby Bio Partner to Advance Market Readiness for Fermentation-Derived Emulsifiers

Collaboration combines Ruby Bio's innovative biomanufacturing platform with LBBS's commercial expertise to help prepare the market for a new generation of clean-label, palm-free emulsifiers produced from renewable and upcycled feedstocks.

NORWALK, Conn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, today announced a commercial relationship with Ruby Bio to advance market readiness for Ruby Bio's fermentation-derived emulsifier platform across North America. The collaboration will focus on customer engagement, market development, and commercialization planning to help prepare manufacturers for the introduction of a new generation of fermented, clean-label, palm-free emulsifiers produced from renewable and upcycled feedstocks.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve around ingredient transparency, sustainability, and supply chain resilience, manufacturers are increasingly seeking solutions that deliver both performance and environmental benefits. Food and beverage companies face growing pressure to reduce reliance on palm-derived ingredients, strengthen supply chains, and meet demand for more sustainable products without compromising functionality. Ruby Bio's proprietary fermentation platform addresses these challenges by offering a fermentation-derived alternative to conventional emulsification technologies.

The emulsifier platform uses naturally occurring yeast to convert renewable and upcycled feedstocks into high-performance ingredients that help formulators meet growing demand for clean-label, palm-free, and sustainably sourced ingredients. Unlike conventional production methods, this precision fermentation process reduces environmental impact while delivering consistent performance.

The relationship will initially focus on customer engagement and commercialization readiness as Ruby Bio progresses toward commercial production and regulatory milestones. Initial production of the company's fermentation-derived emulsifiers is expected to begin later this year, with self-GRAS determination anticipated in 2027. In advance of commercialization, LBBS and Ruby Bio will collaborate with prospective customers to explore application opportunities, gather market feedback, develop technical and marketing resources, and build the foundation for successful market adoption upon launch.

Through this relationship, LBBS will help lead commercial market development activities with Ruby Bio for emulsifiers across North America, leveraging its strategic marketing capabilities, technical sales organization, and customer-first approach to market development. As a specialty ingredients distributor serving Food & Nutrition, Life Sciences, Care, and Industrial Specialties markets, LBBS provides customers with a combination of technical expertise, market insights, and commercialization support designed to accelerate innovation and growth.

Together, the companies aim to help food, beverage, and nutrition manufacturers evaluate emerging emulsifier technologies and prepare for future commercialization opportunities. By combining Ruby Bio's manufacturing platform with LBBS's commercialization expertise, the collaboration aims to accelerate customer understanding, application development, and market adoption readiness for fermentation-derived emulsifiers.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for ingredient solutions that support clean-label initiatives, sustainability goals, and supply chain resilience without sacrificing performance," said Toby Schmelz, Vice President of Food & Beverage, LBB Specialties. "Ruby Bio represents exactly the kind of science-backed, forward-thinking innovation we seek to bring to market. Their fermentation platform addresses meaningful industry challenges, and we're excited to work together to help customers prepare for the next generation of emulsifier technology."

"Partnering with LBBS gives Ruby Bio a commercialization partner with the market reach, customer engagement capabilities, and industry expertise needed to accelerate market adoption," said Charlie Silver, CEO and Co-Founder of Ruby Bio. "As we advance toward commercialization, we're excited to combine our fermentation platform with LBBS's sales, marketing, and customer development strengths to introduce a new category of high-performance, fermentation-derived emulsifiers. Together, we can help customers build more sustainable and resilient supply chains without compromising functionality or performance."

The companies share a common vision of advancing ingredient innovation through sustainable manufacturing, supply chain diversification, and customer-focused commercialization. While the initial focus of the relationship is on emulsifiers, Ruby Bio's broader platform spans additional food ingredient and specialty chemical applications, creating opportunities for future collaboration as market needs continue to evolve.

For more information about Ruby Bio's Fermentation-Derived Emulsifier Platform, please contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties (LBBS) is a dedicated provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution across North America. LBBS provides technical solutions with a customer-first approach, serving diverse end-markets through five industry and market business units: Care, Food & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, Life Sciences, and Canada. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:

Ahmed Hanafy

media@lbbspecialties.com

About Ruby Bio

Ruby Bio is a fermentation-based ingredient company commercializing natural emulsifiers for the global food and beverage market. The company's platform is designed to replace synthetic emulsifiers with clean-label, palm-free alternatives that perform across a broad range of food applications, with competitive pricing for mainstream adoption. Ruby Bio is headquartered in San Carlos, CA. www.rubybio.com

Media Contact:

Charlie Silver

silver@rubybio.com

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