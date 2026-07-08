Esports Foundation: Esports World Cup 2026 Opens in Paris, Marking a New Global Chapter for Competitive Gaming

The world's best esports players arrive in Paris today for the opening of the first international edition of the Esports World Cup, set to bring together more than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries.





More than 1.5 million players competed through 330 globally-hosted Road to EWC qualification events.





Seven-week competition features 25 tournaments across 24 of the world's most popular games and a record-breaking $75 million prize pool.





Cristiano Ronaldo and Magnus Carlsen return as Esports World Cup Global Ambassadors, reflecting EWC's growing role at the intersection of sport, gaming and global culture.





5,000 co-streamers, up 42% YoY, and over 100 global broadcast partners set to deliver the largest global broadcast in esports history, with more than 7,000 hours of live content produced over the next two months.

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PARIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's best esports players arrive in Paris as the Esports Foundation officially opens the 2026 Esports World Cup, marking the first international edition of the world's largest esports and gaming event. Running through August 23 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, EWC 2026 brings together more than 2,000 elite players, 200 leading esports Clubs from over 100 countries, competing across 25 tournaments in 24 of the world's most popular games for a share of a record-breaking $75 million prize pool.

Their arrival in Paris follows the largest Road to EWC qualification program in history, with more than 1.5 million players competing across 330 tournaments, publisher leagues and premier international circuits to earn their place on the world's biggest esports stage.

With 3.6 billion gamers worldwide, gaming has become a global language, connecting people across every continent, culture and community. The Esports World Cup exists to give that community its defining annual competition, a shared stage where the world's best players, Clubs and games come together to shape the future of esports.

Paris gives EWC 2026 a global stage equal to its ambition. As a city recognized for sport, culture and major international events, Paris highlights the next chapter of the Esports World Cup: a competition built to travel across borders, unite the global esports ecosystem, and showcase competitive gaming as a modern global sport.

Today's Opening Press Conference at the Hôtel de Ville marks more than the start of competition. With opening remarks by Emmanuel Grégoire, the Mayor of the City of Paris, today's event reflects the city's official welcome to the global esports community and the growing role of competitive gaming within contemporary sport, culture and youth entertainment.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation, said: "Competitive gaming has always had great players, great games and unforgettable champions. The Esports World Cup brings them together in one defining annual stage. For seven weeks in Paris, every title crowns its own winner, but every result also contributes to a bigger race: the Club Championship. That is what makes EWC different. It rewards not only individual brilliance, but the depth, consistency and ambition of an entire Club."

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Board Member of the Esports Foundation, said: "EWC was born in Saudi Arabia from a bold belief that esports is a defining platform for the next generation of sports and entertainment, deserving a global stage equal to the passion of its players, Clubs, publishers and fans. Today, EWC has grown into much more than a tournament, it is a global platform that brings people together through gaming. Riyadh will always remain the home and foundation of the Esports World Cup, but our ambition has always extended beyond its borders. That ambition has brought us to Paris, marking an exciting new chapter for our community. I would like to thank President Emmanuel Macron and our friends in France for their support and partnership in making this moment possible. Together, we are demonstrating the unique power of esports to bring the world together."

Marina Ferrari, French Minister of Sports, Youth, and Community Life: "Hosting the first international edition of the Esports World Cup in Paris is a source of immense pride for France. I commend the Esports Foundation's commitment and the quality of the collaboration established with French authorities throughout the preparation of this event. This partnership, built on trust, was crucial in enabling us to collectively rise to the challenge of organizing this first international edition of the Esports World Cup in Paris. Building on the legacy of major sporting events hosted in our country in recent years, France reaffirms its ability to host the world's largest international competitions and showcase its expertise. This World Cup is a testament to a long-term vision for French esports. In the fall, we will present our national esports development strategy for 2026-2030 to help structure this sector, support the emergence of new talent, and strengthen the international reach of our ecosystem."

EWC 2026 also sees the return of Global Ambassadors Cristiano Ronaldo and Magnus Carlsen, two figures whose careers represent the highest standards of competitive excellence across football and chess. Their continued involvement reflects the Esports World Cup's growing position at the intersection of sport, gaming and global culture, as the event brings together elite players, leading Clubs, creators, fans and global icons around one shared stage for competitive achievement.

At the heart of the Esports World Cup is the Club Championship, a seven-week race where every match, every map and every result can change the story. Unlike any other competition in esports, it crowns the world's best Club across multiple games, rewarding not only star power, but consistency, depth, resilience and excellence across the full event. Of the record-breaking $75 million prize pool, $30 million will be awarded through the Club Championship standings, including $7 million for the winning Club, as Team Falcons looks to defend its title after consecutive victories in 2024 and 2025.

Fans in 160 countries will be able to follow the Esports World Cup live across 100 broadcast and OTT partners, streaming platforms and digital services, with more than 7,000 hours of live programming produced throughout the competition.

EWC 2026 will be distributed through a growing global network of mainstream platforms, including DAZN, FOX Sports, France Télévisions, TV5 Monde, L'Équipe, Eurosport, HBO Max, CBS Sports Network and Thmanyah. In China, coverage will be available across major platforms including Kuaishou, Bilibili, Huya, Douyu and Douyin, with Tencent Video joining as a new VOD partner in China and MangoTV supporting VOD distribution internationally, alongside leading regional partners across Asia, MENA, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Coverage will be available in more than 40 languages, bringing EWC 2026 to global audiences through international broadcasts, regional partners and the platforms where esports fans already watch.

Further expanding the global reach of EWC, up to 5,000 official co-streamers will amplify the Esports World Cup through the industry-leading Creator Program, bringing the competition into more communities and languages than ever before. The 42% YoY growth of this program reflects how esports is watched today: through global broadcasts, local voices, creator-led communities and shared digital experiences, ultimately giving fans more ways to experience the competition.

EWC 2026 is supported by a global coalition of partners, including: stc, Qiddiya, Lenovo, Sony Group Corporation, Allianz, Aramco, Saudia, Hilton, OBSBOT, ALBAIK, Secretlab, Webook, and NRJ.

The competition will crown champions across 25 tournaments in 24 of the world's biggest esports titles, including, in alphabetical order: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Call of Duty: Warzone, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Crossfire, Dota 2, EA SPORTS FC 26, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Fortnite, Free Fire, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Overwatch 2, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege X, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Teamfight Tactics, Tekken 8, Trackmania and VALORANT.

For a full tournament schedule and more information on the Esports World Cup, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow all upcoming Esports World Cup announcements on X.

About the Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is the world's premier annual competition for elite esports Clubs and a global celebration of competitive gaming. Featuring a unique cross-game format that crowns the world's best Club across multiple titles, the Esports World Cup brings together the industry's leading players, teams, publishers and fans on one global stage. Hosted in Paris, France, in the summer of 2026, the Esports World Cup continues the Esports Foundation's mission to advance esports as a leading global sport.

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