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ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 19:38 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NationWide Self Storage Introduces Metro Vancouver's Lowest Advertised 10x10 Storage Price at $269

Limited-Time 10x10 Self-Storage Special Offer Available through July 15, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / As summer moving season reaches its peak, NationWide Self Storage (NWSS) is making storage more affordable with a limited-time offer of just $269 for a 10x10 storage unit-representing one of the lowest publicly advertised prices for a standard 10x10 storage unit among major self-storage providers in Metro Vancouver.

Available through July 15, 2026, the promotion gives homeowners, renters, students, and businesses an exceptional opportunity to secure premium storage at an outstanding value during one of the busiest moving periods of the year.

A 10x10 storage unit provides approximately 100 square feet of secure storage space, making it ideal for the contents of a one- to two-bedroom apartment, furniture during renovations, business inventory, seasonal items, or anyone simply needing extra space.

"Our commitment has always been to deliver exceptional value without compromising on quality, security, or customer service," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "At $269, this is one of the most competitive advertised prices available in Metro Vancouver for a 10x10 storage unit, giving customers the opportunity to save while choosing a professionally managed storage facility they can trust."

Unlike facilities located outside the urban core, NationWide Self Storage offers convenient locations serving Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and surrounding communities, allowing customers easy access to their belongings whenever they need them.

Customers also enjoy:

  • Secure, professionally monitored facilities

  • Modern video surveillance systems

  • Clean, well-maintained storage units

  • Flexible rental options

  • Convenient access hours

  • Moving and packing supplies available on-site

  • Friendly, knowledgeable storage experts

With moving activity remaining high across the Lower Mainland, NationWide Self Storage expects the promotion to generate strong interest from customers looking for affordable storage without sacrificing convenience or security.

"This promotion is designed to help people during one of the most expensive times of the year," added Lynn Gueguen. "Whether you're moving, downsizing, renovating, storing business inventory, or creating more space at home, we're proud to offer one of the best values available in the market."

The $269 promotional rate is available for a limited time and expires July 15, 2026. Reservations are recommended, as availability is limited and subject to occupancy at participating locations.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage is one of British Columbia's highest-rated self-storage providers offering secure, modern storage solutions for residential and commercial customers throughout Metro Vancouver and Kamloops. Known for exceptional customer service, clean facilities, competitive pricing, and convenient locations, NationWide Self Storage continues to help thousands of customers create more space with confidence.

For more information or to reserve a unit, visit one of our self-storage locations near you or contact your nearest NationWide Self Storage location.

Media Contact:
Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage
778-357-0700
hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca
https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-introduces-metro-vancouvers-lowest-adver-1188267

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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