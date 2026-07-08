New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Josh Kesselman, founder of the RAW brand of rolling papers and smoking accessories, recently hosted a car show in Alcoy, Spain. In videos shared to the @rawkandroll Instagram account, Joshua Kesselman showed off the rare vehicles such as a vintage Mini Cooper, a rally car, and a Deux Chevaux.

Josh Kesselman, who was featured on the 2026 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list, giving a tour of the RAW Factory in Benimarfull, Spain.

Alcoy, Spain is located about 15 minutes from the main RAW Factory in the small town of Benimarfull. Benimarfull and the surrounding towns (Banyeres de Mariola, Xàtiva, Muro de Alcoy, Alqueria de Aznar, and Concentaina) are part of Spain's deep history with rolling papers and have played foundational roles in Europe's paper legacy for centuries.

Alcoy, Spain, is around 15 mins by car from the RAW Factory in the small town of Benimarfull.

When Josh Kesselman gave Benzinga Cannabis a tour of the Benimarfull factory, he emphasized the importance of paper production to the area: "Rolling papers production in this area refuses to die... It was crushed and reborn many times," he told Benzinga. "Many people tried to bring it to an end, to finish it, but every time, it was reborn like a phoenix from the ashes. Even after losing much of its water resources, the area began working with French and other mills to continue to produce rolling papers against all odds."

As host, Joshua Kesselman highlighted some of his favorite entries and presented competitors with what he described as "well-deserved awards for some of the best of these classics."

The car show featured vintage, classic, and rare cars. As host, Joshua Kesselman highlighted some of his favorite entries and presented competitors with what he described as "well-deserved awards for some of the best of these classics." In a video for his social media, Joshua D Kesselman showed off a fully restored 1981 Renault GTX with custom gold rims, describing it as "beautiful and rare."

In a video for his social media, Joshua D Kesselman showed off a fully restored 1981 Renault GTX with custom gold rims, describing it as "beautiful and rare."

More information about RAW and its portfolio of smoking accessories can be found here.

Source: Grasslands

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Source: Honest Media, LLC