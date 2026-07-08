Kalorama Group Named Moxie Award Finalist

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Kalorama Group, a leading advisor on internet infrastructure transactions, has been named a finalist for the 2026 Moxie Award in the Technology (<50 Employees) category.

The Moxie Awards, one of the region's leading honors for high-performing private businesses, recognize organizations that demonstrate bold leadership, innovation, sustained growth, and business excellence.

Kalorama is among this year's finalists selected from across the Washington metropolitan business community. Winners will be announced at the 2026 Moxie Award Ceremony on October 29 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Moxie Awards, which have become a benchmark for entrepreneurial success in the Washington region, and are grateful to the Moxie Awards program for celebrating companies that are helping strengthen the region's business community through innovation and sustained growth," said Josh Bourne, founder of Kalorama Group. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day. To us, having moxie means seeing opportunities where others see obstacles, having the confidence to pursue them, and doing the hard work to deliver results for clients."

"I'd also like to thank EagleBank for nominating us -- and its long-time support of our firm," Bourne said.

Kalorama advises organizations on the purchase and sale of IPv4 addresses -- the unique numerical identifiers that allow devices to communicate over the internet -- which have become increasingly valuable as available supplies have dwindled.

The recognition follows another milestone year for Kalorama. In 2025, the firm was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking as the fastest-growing company in Washington, D.C., the third fastest-growing company in the Washington metropolitan region, and the number 70 nationally after posting 4,361% three-year revenue growth.

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About Kalorama

Kalorama is the preeminent IP advisory, assisting organizations globally on their IPv4 transactions. Kalorama possesses unparalleled knowledge of the state of the global IPv4 market, and this knowledge affords the firm a sophisticated, nuanced view of the various micro and macro factors that have dynamic implications on IPv4 dealmaking.

For more information, visit kalorama.com .

Media Contact:

Miguel Calle Jaramillo

miguel@keybridge.biz

(202) 900-4555

SOURCE: Kalorama Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kalorama-group-named-moxie-award-finalist-1188263