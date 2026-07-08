Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Kevin Thibeau for Expertise in Natural Resources

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Kevin Thibeau for his expertise in natural resources, particularly for his leadership in the oil and natural gas industry. With more than 15 years of experience in his field and a decade of experience in his current position, Mr. Thibeau has established himself as a notable leader. As the current president of Wheeler Resource Recovery LLC, he continues to make an impact on his industry.

Entering the Oil and Gas Industry

Mr. Thibeau's professional career is supported by a strong academic foundation. Initially pursuing a career as a bureaucrat in public administration, he earned a bachelor's degree in politics with a minor in business administration from Assumption University in 1983. Following his graduation, Mr. Thibeau ventured into the sales industry and soon became a financial adviser.

Building from his experience in financial spaces, Mr. Thibeau was appointed as director of investor relations for a West Virginia oil and gas company. While his responsibilities remained focused on financial advising, his involvement with the company quickly sparked his interest in the oil and gas industry itself. He chose to specialize in oil and gas, a decision that quickly led to success.

Joining Wheeler Resource Recovery LLC

As Mr. Thibeau developed an understanding of the industry and honed his skills, he soon became a notable figure in the field. In 2014, his progress earned him a position as president of Wheeler Resource Recovery LLC. In this role, Mr. Thibeau is responsible for overseeing project operations and sales, coordinating with a marketing company, ordering and purchasing equipment, coordinating service crews and managing administrative tasks. He has grown the company significantly, allowing investors to enjoy strong returns on their capital.

At Wheeler Resource Recovery LLC, Mr. Thibeau is also developing cost-efficient, effective and sustainable methods of oil recovery. Notably, he is leading the company's waterflooding initiatives, which serve to recover more oil from even mature oil fields. This way, it is possible to boost production without the risk of new exploration. This measured approach has led numerous investors to establish relationships with Mr. Thibeau and Wheeler Resource Recovery LLC.

Awards and Accolades

For his achievements in the field, Mr. Thibeau has been recognized with several awards and accolades. He has been featured in Forbes and The American Oil & Gas Reporter, and he has been recognized as a top professional in the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Thibeau is also noted as the co-author of "Funding Activity: Unique Model Broadens Capital Base For Oil Field Development."

Mr. Thibeau attributes much of his success to the hardworking people he surrounds himself with, believing in teamwork's ability to make any goal possible. The oil industry is volatile, so he makes an effort to listen and communicate with team members while remaining responsive to investors, practices that have been critical to his ongoing achievement.

Plans Moving Forward

Looking to the future, Mr. Thibeau aims to build Wheeler Resource Recovery into a more successful company, supported by formidable sales and operations teams. By using innovative waterflooding technologies, he hopes to produce at least 17 million barrels of oil. At the same time, he intends to expand into different fields with new investment opportunities.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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