Solaris Premium Inks Deal with Multi-Million Dollar Brand Uncover to Join Top Luxury Brands

The woman-owned, founder-led supplement brand built by pharmaceutical engineer and applied functional medicine practitioner Stephanie Solaris has been selected for Brand Uncover's curated portfolio, placing it in front of a buyer network built around luxury hospitality and prestige retail.

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaris Premium, the premium wellness brand founded by pharmaceutical engineer and applied functional medicine practitioner Stephanie Solaris about a decade ago, has secured a major strategic placement deal with Brand Uncover. The contract puts Solaris Premium on a one-of-a-kind global curation platform, featuring its top-tier wellness lineup available to retail buyers for multi-billion dollar hotel companies such as the Four Seasons and other leading global resorts.

Brand Uncover is a luxury hospitality network that acts as a premium brand to consumer brand connection point as well as a wholesale brand connection point. This highly vetted platform thrusts Solaris Premium onto a huge commercial platform, reaching beyond the traditional practitioner channel to the most-preferred lifestyle brands in the world.

The partnership marks a significant business expansion for Solaris. The woman-owned company was established in 2015, built on 10 years of clinical experience and pharmaceutical R&D. Prior to launching the brand, Stephanie Solaris spent the first decade of her career in global new-product development and served as a Nutrition Lead at the NFL Combine, working alongside clinical professionals throughout pro sports. She has continued to refine and expand the line over the past decade, bringing that same rigorous, root-cause health approach to the luxury travel market.

"High-performing people don't leave their health routines at home when they travel, especially the women we've worked with for the last twenty years who are carrying massive daily loads," said Stephanie Solaris, Founder of Solaris Premium. "The luxury hospitality space is shifting rapidly to meet that demand. Guests expect their hotels to support their well-being at the highest possible level. Partnering with a multi-million dollar network like Brand Uncover allows us to place our pharmaceutical-grade wellness standards exactly where our clients are traveling."

The collaboration aligns with a massive surge in the global wellness tourism market, where top-tier resorts are actively seeking to upgrade their retail and amenity offerings. Through Brand Uncover's dedicated buyer network, Solaris Premium's signature premium products will now be accessible to the purchasing directors of independent luxury properties, high-end spas, and international resort chains.

For Solaris Premium, the deal serves as both a major commercial validator and an aggressive growth avenue, bridging the gap between clinical functional medicine and the high-end lifestyle market.

To learn more about Solaris Premium and its premium wellness offerings, visit https://solarispremium.com/

About Solaris Premium

Founded in 2015 by applied functional medicine practitioner and pharmaceutical engineer Stephanie Solaris, Solaris Premium (and its product line, Solaris Premium) is a woman-owned, founder-led wellness brand built on pharmaceutical-grade thinking and root-cause health. Backed by two decades of clinical observation, the brand provides premium wellness solutions manufactured in the United States at GMP and NSF-certified facilities.

About Brand Uncover

Brand Uncover is the leading B2B curation platform, engaging and matching elite buyers in the luxury hospitality market with exceptional, high quality brands. In addition to the top global brands, the platform collaborates with multi-billion dollar Hotel Chains, luxury Resorts and high-end Spas to create unique and high-end guest experiences.

Media Contact

Media Relations

Solaris Premium

e. media@solarispremium.com

p. 908-529-8559

https://solarispremium.com/

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