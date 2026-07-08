Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation and the Division of Corporation Finance will co-host a livestreamed discussion on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 2 p.m. to re-examine the IPO process and reassess the framework for how companies of all sizes access public capital.

The event will bring together innovative practitioners and seasoned professionals to challenge conventional approaches, propose regulatory solutions, and share insights into recent proposed rule changes. The discussion will focus on strategies to support companies in accessing the public capital markets and maintaining their public company status.

The event will be webcast on SEC.gov and a recording will be available on the website at a later date. Interested parties can access the roundtable virtually without registration.

Details on the agenda, speakers, and other relevant information are available on SEC.gov.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest