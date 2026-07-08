MBV Investments LP ("MBV" or the "Fund"), a Jersey Expert Fund regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, today announced that the Al Mazroui Group, led by its Chairman, H.E. Rashed Almazrouei and AAE's Chief Financial Officer, Hartmut Guenter, has made a US$ 2.5 billion capital commitment to the Fund. Together with a US$ 500 million colored-gemstone-backed certificate contribution from Senglea Capital Management SICAV plc ("Senglea Capital"), which is serving as the Fund's Special Limited Partner, the Al Mazroui Group's commitment brings total limited partner commitments ("LP Commitments") to US$ 3.0 billion a significant step toward the Fund's target of US$ 10 billion for deployment into precious-colored gemstones.

"As Investment Manager and Lead Placement Agent to MBV, we look forward to building on this milestone by bringing the Fund to a broader base of qualified and professional investors, and to helping establish gemstones as a credible, institutionally governed asset class," said John Edward Luth, Chairman, President CEO of Seabury Capital Group LLC ("SCG").

DABF Ltd., a UK advisory company, is serving as an introducing firm for investments in the Fund.

A MILESTONE CAPITAL COMMITMENT

The Fund is designed to convert a historically private, dealer-led and fragmented gemstone market into an institutional investment format around an asset class that has historically remained fragmented, opaque and difficult to access at scale. Al Mazroui Group's commitment provides the scale needed to advance that ambition, and MBV is intended to demonstrate how verified real-world assets can form the basis for new institutional markets.

STRATEGIC PURPOSE OF THE FUND

The global gemstone market has long been shaped by private ownership, specialist trading networks and family-held inventories. While the underlying assets may represent significant long-term value, the market has often lacked the institutional architecture required by professional investors: consistent valuation standards, independent custody, portfolio-level reporting, governance oversight and clear investment structuring.

MBV has been created to address that gap. The parties believe that gemstones represent one of the most under-institutionalized hard-asset classes globally, and the Fund is intended to connect high-quality gemstone assets with sophisticated private capital, family offices, institutional investors and selected distribution partners, while establishing higher standards for valuation, custody, provenance, governance and investor access.

FUND'S ARCHITECTURE

MBV is a Jersey Expert Fund regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and made available to qualified professional investors through selected private-banking, family-office and institutional channels.

The Fund's architecture will include:

a diversified portfolio of precious and selected semi-precious gemstones, focused on coloured rubies, sapphires, alexandrite, and emeralds alongside selected stones such as aquamarine and others;

investment in cut polish programs that transform rough gemstones into finished gemstones, capitalizing on value uplift generated through beneficiation;

professional third-party vaulted custody, asset verification and custody-control procedures; and

certification, provenance, appraisal and title documentation for qualifying assets.

A NEW BENCHMARK: THE GEMSTONE INDEX

Alongside the Fund, the parties intend to develop a precious gemstone index, intended to be the first institutional-grade benchmark of its kind and designed to help further institutionalize gemstones as an investable asset class.

The index is being developed in conjunction with established index partners and the Fund's management team, and is intended to support pricing transparency, comparability and performance measurement across the wider market.

ABOUT MBV INVESTMENTS LP

MBV is a Jersey Expert Fund regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and made available to qualified professional investors through selected private-banking, family-office and institutional channels. The Fund has a targeted LP Commitment size of US$ 10 billion, and its Special Limited Partner, Senglea Capital Management SICAV plc has made a US$ 500 million investment. Launched on June 30, 2026, the Fund has US$ 3.0 billion of initial LP Commitments.

ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL GROUP

Seabury Capital Group LLC ("SCG" or "Seabury") is a New York headquartered holding company which operates a number of specialty finance, investment and merchant banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace defense, and financial services technology. SCM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seabury Capital Group Inc., the ultimate parent of which is SCG. Founded in 1995, Seabury has advised on more than 5,000 engagements for 500+ clients across more than 75 countries.

Seabury has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba, Dallas, Isle of Guernsey, Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City, Isle of Jersey, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Mumbai, Nairobi, Seoul, Shannon, Tokyo, Toronto and Valletta (Malta).

Reference Seabury Capital Group at www.seaburycapital.com.

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Abreu, Leonardo

Bus: +55 (11) 96411-2836

Email: l.abreu@igi-inex.com