Green Fox Air Quality LLC: Green Fox Air Quality Finds Mold, Moisture or Leaks in More Than Half of South Florida Duct Systems It Inspected This Summer

The NADCA-certified West Palm Beach firm releases 2026 field findings - and details what a properly sealed duct system actually looks like - as rainy-season humidity peaks.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Green Fox Air Quality today released findings from roughly 150 duct system inspections it performed across Palm Beach, Martin and Broward counties between May and July 2026. The results point to a problem hiding in plain sight: roughly half of the residential duct systems the company inspected showed mold or microbial growth, moisture intrusion, or leaking connections - and nearly three in five homeowners had no idea anything was wrong.

2026 FIELD FINDINGS - GREEN FOX AIR QUALITY

Roughly half of inspected duct systems showed mold, moisture, or leaking connections Nearly 3 in 5 homeowners were unaware of any duct or air quality problem beforehand Roughly 1 in 4 had leaking duct connections or sagging ductwork - the most common failures Roughly 1 in 3 had indoor humidity above the 60% EPA mold threshold

The findings line up with the climate. West Palm Beach averages 76-82% relative humidity through the summer, with early-morning peaks above 90%. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warns that indoor humidity above 60% is likely to cause condensation - and that mold can begin colonizing a damp surface in as little as 24 to 48 hours. A leaky, poorly sealed duct system pulls that humid, unconditioned air straight into the ductwork, where it meets cool surfaces and settled dust. The result is exactly the environment mold needs, distributed through every vent in the home.

The health stakes are why Green Fox chose to publish. The CDC reports that mold can cause congestion, coughing, wheezing and eye or skin irritation even in people who aren't allergic, and that it can trigger asthma attacks and worsen existing asthma. When the duct system itself is the source, cleaning the vents or swapping a filter doesn't solve it - the leaks and moisture keep feeding the problem.

The Green Fox Standard: A Properly Sealed Duct System

Green Fox's core recommendation is not simply to clean ducts, but to seal and protect the entire system so moisture and contaminants can't get in to begin with. A properly built system, the company says, comes down to a handful of fundamentals:

Mastic sealing at the source - brushing mastic sealant onto the interior of supply and return collars and every connection point, where leaks and moisture intrusion most often begin.

Fully sealed ductwork - sealing seams and joints throughout the system so conditioned air can't escape and humid, unconditioned attic air can't infiltrate.

Properly supported, non-sagging ducts - re-hanging and strapping flex runs so they lie straight; sagging duct restricts airflow and creates low spots where moisture and debris collect.

Duct encapsulation - applying a protective antimicrobial coating to the interior of the ducts, either on new installations or after existing ducts are surface-cleaned, to lock down debris and resist future microbial growth.

Duct leakage testing - measuring exactly how much the system leaks, so sealing is verified with data rather than assumed - before and after the work.

Beyond the ductwork, Green Fox addresses the wider air quality picture with air handler cleaning, whole-home and attic dehumidification, high-performance air filtration, indoor air quality testing, and - where growth is already established - full mold remediation. The company serves homes and businesses across Palm Beach, Martin and Broward counties, including waterfront estates, condominiums, yachts and aircraft.

"Most people think duct cleaning is the finish line. It's the starting line," said Brett Brunsvold, President of Green Fox Air Quality and a NADCA-certified air quality specialist. "If the collars aren't sealed with mastic, the seams leak, or the flex is sagging, that system is pulling humid attic air in and re-contaminating itself within a season. We seal it, encapsulate it, and leakage-test it so the fix actually holds. In this climate, that's the difference between clean air and a recurring problem."

What Palm Beach County homeowners can do now

Keep indoor humidity between 30-50%, the range EPA and ASHRAE recommend

Treat a musty smell when the system starts as a signal, not a nuisance

Ask whether your duct connections are mastic-sealed and whether the system has ever been leakage-tested

Have the ductwork inspected if it's been more than a couple of years - or if it's never been done

Green Fox says it will publish these findings each year to track how South Florida's duct and air quality conditions shift with the seasons. The full findings and a free consultation are available at greenfoxair.com or by calling (561) 206-4307.

About the Findings

Findings are based on roughly 150 residential duct system inspections conducted by NADCA-certified Green Fox Air Quality technicians across Palm Beach, Martin and Broward counties between May and July 2026. Each inspection included [visual assessment of ductwork and connections, moisture/humidity readings, duct leakage testing, and (where applicable) air or surface sampling]. Percentages are rounded to the nearest simple fraction, and figures reflect Green Fox's own field observations rather than a statistical survey of all South Florida homes.

About Green Fox Air Quality

Green Fox Air Quality is a NADCA-certified indoor air quality, mold remediation and HVAC company based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Founded by industry veterans to raise the standard for HVAC remediation, the company provides certified air quality solutions for high-end residential, commercial and luxury environments - from waterfront estates to private yachts and aircraft - throughout Palm Beach, Martin and Broward counties. Green Fox holds a 5.0-star rating across 51 verified Google reviews. Learn more at greenfoxair.com.

Sources

U.S. EPA - A Brief Guide to Mold, Moisture and Your Home

CDC - Mold and Your Health

Florida Climate Center - Humidity in Florida

Media Contact

Brett Brunsvold

Green Fox Air Quality

Phone: (561) 206-4307

Email: info@greenfoxair.com

Web: greenfoxair.com

SOURCE: Green Fox Air Quality LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/green-fox-air-quality-finds-mold-moisture-or-leaks-in-more-than-1188369