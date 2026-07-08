New to The Street's Exclusive M&A Interview Series Featuring Frank Aquila Nears 2 Million Views, Highlighting Global Demand for AI, Negotiation & the Future of Mergers & Acquisitions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the world's largest business television and digital media platforms, announced today that its Exclusive M&A Interview Series featuring Frank Aquila, Senior M&A Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, is rapidly approaching 2 million views and has generated more than 130,000 watch hours, underscoring the growing global demand for executive-level discussions on artificial intelligence, negotiation strategy, and the future of mergers and acquisitions.

The exclusive interview is part of New to The Street's premier M&A Interview Series, bringing together many of the world's leading dealmakers, corporate executives, investment bankers, institutional investors, attorneys, and business leaders to discuss the trends shaping global transactions, capital markets, and corporate leadership.

During the interview, Mr. Aquila shares his perspectives on how artificial intelligence is transforming mergers and acquisitions while emphasizing that successful transactions continue to depend on strategic thinking, trust, preparation, relationships, and exceptional negotiation.

"Artificial intelligence is changing the way transactions are evaluated and executed. However, the most successful deals will always be driven by people-their judgment, relationships, preparation, and ability to negotiate outcomes that create long-term value."

- Frank Aquila, Senior M&A Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

The overwhelming audience response reflects a growing worldwide appetite for premium business programming that delivers meaningful conversations with the executives, advisors, and innovators shaping today's global economy.

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street TV, commented:

"Exceptional content deserves exceptional distribution. While Frank Aquila's insights on artificial intelligence, negotiation strategy, and the future of mergers and acquisitions are world-class, it's our global linear television and digital media ecosystem that enables conversations like this to reach millions of viewers. Today, New to The Street's combined television and digital platforms reach more than 6 million subscribers, making us one of the largest business-focused media platforms in the world."

"That scale is precisely why this individual interview-and our Exclusive M&A Interview Series-is rapidly approaching 2 million views and has generated more than 130,000 watch hours across our platforms. These aren't simply views; they represent meaningful engagement from investors, CEOs, board members, institutional professionals, attorneys, investment bankers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking substantive conversations with the people shaping the future of global business. Our mission has always been to pair world-class content with world-class distribution, and the extraordinary response to Frank Aquila's interview demonstrates the tremendous demand for authoritative discussions on AI, negotiation, and the future of M&A."

The New to The Street Exclusive M&A Interview Series continues to expand with conversations featuring distinguished leaders from premier law firms, Fortune 500 companies, investment banks, private equity firms, family offices, and public companies-providing audiences with exclusive insights into the forces driving today's corporate transactions and tomorrow's business landscape.

Through its integrated media ecosystem, New to The Street combines national television broadcasts, digital media, earned media, social amplification, and iconic Times Square advertising to deliver measurable visibility for both public and private companies while producing executive thought leadership content for millions of viewers worldwide.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running sponsored business television brands, producing and distributing television programming featuring public and private companies, innovators, entrepreneurs, and global business leaders.

Its integrated media platform includes national television broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, one of the world's largest business-focused YouTube audiences, digital publishing, earned media distribution, social media amplification, and premier Times Square digital billboard campaigns-reaching millions of investors and business professionals throughout the United States and internationally.

New to The Street T.V. YouTube https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=OkmkH5epACMg2h34

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Media Contact

Monica Brennan

Director of Media Relations

New to The Street

To schedule your television interview or media coverage:

John

john@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-exclusive-manda-interview-series-featuring-frank-aquila-nea-1188340