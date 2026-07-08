Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Roshni Capital Inc. (TSXV: ROSH.P) ("Roshni"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that its previously-announced share exchange agreement with Glorious Success Limited has been terminated effective immediately in accordance with its terms. Accordingly, the proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) involving Glorious Success Limited will not proceed.

Roshni will continue to actively evaluate other opportunities and candidates with the objective of completing its Qualifying Transaction in the near term.

Roshni will also be applying to the TSXV for the resumption of trading of its common shares.

About Roshni Capital Inc.

Roshni is a Capital Pool Company (CPC) listed on the TSXV under the symbol ROSH.P. Roshni completed its CPC IPO in 2021 and is pursuing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with TSXV Policy 2.4.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about Roshni's future plans and intentions and the completion of a Qualifying Transaction. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Roshni cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Roshni assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304448

Source: Roshni Capital Inc.