Cascale: Multi-City Engagement in June Captures Collaboration Across Consumer Goods

From Pakistan, Cambodia, to the Netherlands, Cascale deepened in-person engagement.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / In June, Cascale staff engaged with manufacturers, policymakers, brands, and industry collaborators across external events in Pakistan, Cambodia, and the Netherlands.

These multi-city efforts reinforced the organization's commitment to meeting its global community face to face and sharpening areas for impact across supply chains, policy topics, and more.

Strengthening Manufacturer Engagement in Pakistan

At GIZ TextileXchange 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan, Betty Li, director of manufacturer member activation, represented Cascale at an event that brought together approximately 80 delegates from across the apparel, textile, and footwear industry.

Through a presentation and one-on-one meetings with manufacturers, Li introduced attendees to Cascale's evolving member value proposition, including updates on the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM), the Apparel Impact Institute Decarbonization Finance Program (AIDFEP), verification initiatives, decarbonization efforts, public affairs, Better Buying resources, and new opportunities for manufacturer membership.

The event also provided valuable insight into the unique challenges manufacturers face in Pakistan. Discussions highlighted persistent audit fatigue, increasing regulatory expectations around data transparency and Digital Product Passports (DPP), upstream traceability challenges, and the need for greater alignment between sourcing decisions and sustainability commitments.

Manufacturers also emphasized growing concern around occupational heat stress and called for more collaborative approaches to implementing emerging industry guidance.

Advancing APAC Policy Dialogue in Cambodia

Separately, Cascale's senior manager of public affairs APAC, Howard Kwong, participated in the 2026 Cambodia Textile Summit in Phnom Penh. He joined government leaders, industry associations, international organizations, and manufacturing stakeholders to discuss the future of Cambodia's garment and footwear sector.

Marking the 30th anniversary of Cambodia's export garment industry, the summit highlighted the country's growing importance within global supply chains as manufacturing investment continues to expand across Southeast Asia. Discussions focused on responsible purchasing practices, worker well-being, climate resilience, and stronger collaboration across the value chain.

Several themes closely aligned with Cascale's APAC Policy Priorities Paper, including advancing responsible purchasing practices, reducing duplicative audit fatigue, strengthening occupational health protections such as heat stress mitigation, and promoting shared responsibility between stakeholders.

The summit also highlighted new worker safety initiatives from Cambodia's Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, including the development of a national commuting policy and pilot workplace monitoring programs.

Collaborating with ZDHC to Streamline Verification

Cascale also attended ZDHC's Co-Creation Meeting Days 2026 in Amsterdam, an invite-only series of working meetings for the ZDHC Committed Community and peer organizations.

Shifting from the public Impact Day concept, this internal co-working format focused on advancing the Roadmap to Zero Programme, strengthening practical collaboration, and exploring opportunities for collaboration.

Representing Cascale were Erlinda Lee, senior director of member development; Sophie Roos, manager, partnerships; and Maravillas Rodriguez Zarco, vice president, tools and data.

During the event, Zarco spoke in the session, "Simplifying Suppliers' Journey: Cascale and ZDHC Streamlining Verification," an interactive discussion exploring how greater alignment between Cascale and ZDHC can help reduce complexity for suppliers.

Participants shared technical insights, implementation experiences, and case studies that will help inform a future joint pilot aimed at harmonizing verification across wastewater and sustainable chemical management programs.

Building Momentum Through Collaboration

Together, these event engagements demonstrate Cascale's commitment to convening stakeholders across regions and disciplines to address the industry's most pressing challenges. Whether advancing public policy, strengthening manufacturer engagement, or collaborating on technical solutions, Cascale continues to foster partnerships that support responsible purchasing practices, supply chain transparency, decarbonization, worker well-being, and more resilient global value chains.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/multi-city-engagement-in-june-captures-collaboration-across-cons-1188477