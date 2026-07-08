Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps brands simplify and amplify connections with consumers, today announced that it has signed an agreement, effective June 30, 2026, with a longstanding Fortune 50 technology client. The new mandate, awarded under an existing multi-year master service agreement, is valued at up to CAD$8.5 million, inclusive of prizing costs.

The agreement supports a range of promotional and consumer engagement campaigns across 30 countries. Services include campaign strategy and development, gamification, technology integration, regulatory compliance, risk management, and global fulfillment. The mandate is expected to be delivered throughout fiscal 2026 and 2027 by IC Engage, the Company's digital promotions business unit.

"As consumer engagement programs continue to expand across multiple markets, organizations need partners capable of delivering engaging experiences while navigating operational and regulatory complexity," said Duncan McCready, CEO and Director of IC Group. "Our integrated approach combines gamification, promotional expertise, compliance, fulfillment, and technology within a single platform, enabling enterprise clients to execute large-scale campaigns with confidence. This expanded mandate reflects the strength of our relationship with the client and the value our team consistently delivers."

The mandate further strengthens IC Group's position within the client's global marketing ecosystem and underscores the Company's capability to manage large-scale consumer engagement programs across multiple jurisdictions.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated value of the mandate, the timing and scope of services to be provided, delivery of the mandate during fiscal 2026 and 2027, the Company's ongoing relationship with the client, and the anticipated benefits of the mandate to the Company's business.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information, including changes in the scope, timing, duration, or value of the mandate, changes to client requirements, delays in implementation, regulatory factors, and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304449

Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.