Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures AI-Powered Prediction Market Platform is Now Live

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GRNL) today announced the launch of its AI-powered Prediction Market platform. The new platform allows users to make predictions across a wide variety of topics-including sports, news, entertainment, finance, politics, and current events-using play chips in a fun and engaging environment. An integrated AI assistant helps users evaluate information, identify trends, and sharpen their prediction skills.

The platform currently operates exclusively with play chips for entertainment only and not real money, allowing users to enjoy the experience, test strategies, and learn without risking real money.

Greenlite is entering two of the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Industry estimates place the global sports betting market at more than $120 billion annually, while prediction markets are rapidly emerging as a multi-billion-dollar industry with significant long-term growth potential.

To celebrate the launch, Greenlite is inviting users to visit NoLimitGaming.bet and participate in its World Cup Prediction Challenge, where players can predict tournament outcomes, climb the leaderboard, and utilize the platform's AI assistant-all using play chips.

"Our mission is to combine artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and engaging prediction experiences into a single platform," said Rafael Groswirt, President of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. "Today's launch is an exciting first step as we build our worldwide user community and continue expanding our technology portfolio."

Greenlite's platform includes AI-powered prediction products, a peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, fantasy sports, and a cryptocurrency exchange expected to begin operations in 2026. As the Company obtains the appropriate licenses in the United States and internationally for its various platforms, Greenlite intends to introduce real-money versions in jurisdictions where such activities are legally permitted and licenses have been received.

For now, NoLimitGaming.bet is focused on providing an entertaining play-chip experience while building one of the most advanced AI-assisted prediction and sports contract exchange platforms in the market.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GRNL) develops next-generation AI and blockchain-powered entertainment and financial technology platforms, including prediction markets, peer-to-peer sports betting exchanges, fantasy sports, cryptocurrency exchange technologies, and enterprise licensing solutions. Learn more at www.NoLimitGaming.bet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future platform enhancements, regulatory approvals, licensing, expansion into additional jurisdictions, the introduction of real-money products, market opportunities, user growth, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Greenlite Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact: Investor Relations, ir@greenliteventures.com

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/greenlite-ventures-ai-powered-prediction-market-platform-is-now-live-1188626