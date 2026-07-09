Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch in Nevada: Kupfer mit bloßem Auge sichtbar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 01:26 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures AI-Powered Prediction Market Platform is Now Live

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GRNL) today announced the launch of its AI-powered Prediction Market platform. The new platform allows users to make predictions across a wide variety of topics-including sports, news, entertainment, finance, politics, and current events-using play chips in a fun and engaging environment. An integrated AI assistant helps users evaluate information, identify trends, and sharpen their prediction skills.

The platform currently operates exclusively with play chips for entertainment only and not real money, allowing users to enjoy the experience, test strategies, and learn without risking real money.

Greenlite is entering two of the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Industry estimates place the global sports betting market at more than $120 billion annually, while prediction markets are rapidly emerging as a multi-billion-dollar industry with significant long-term growth potential.

To celebrate the launch, Greenlite is inviting users to visit NoLimitGaming.bet and participate in its World Cup Prediction Challenge, where players can predict tournament outcomes, climb the leaderboard, and utilize the platform's AI assistant-all using play chips.

"Our mission is to combine artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and engaging prediction experiences into a single platform," said Rafael Groswirt, President of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. "Today's launch is an exciting first step as we build our worldwide user community and continue expanding our technology portfolio."

Greenlite's platform includes AI-powered prediction products, a peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, fantasy sports, and a cryptocurrency exchange expected to begin operations in 2026. As the Company obtains the appropriate licenses in the United States and internationally for its various platforms, Greenlite intends to introduce real-money versions in jurisdictions where such activities are legally permitted and licenses have been received.

For now, NoLimitGaming.bet is focused on providing an entertaining play-chip experience while building one of the most advanced AI-assisted prediction and sports contract exchange platforms in the market.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GRNL) develops next-generation AI and blockchain-powered entertainment and financial technology platforms, including prediction markets, peer-to-peer sports betting exchanges, fantasy sports, cryptocurrency exchange technologies, and enterprise licensing solutions. Learn more at www.NoLimitGaming.bet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future platform enhancements, regulatory approvals, licensing, expansion into additional jurisdictions, the introduction of real-money products, market opportunities, user growth, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Greenlite Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact: Investor Relations, ir@greenliteventures.com

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/greenlite-ventures-ai-powered-prediction-market-platform-is-now-live-1188626

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.