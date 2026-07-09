

EQS Newswire / 09/07/2026 / 10:54 UTC+8

Hong Kong - July 09, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Driven by the waves of digitization and intelligence, global enterprises have put forward unprecedented demands for the efficiency and precision of public relations communication. As a leading press release distribution service provider in Asia, SeaPRwire SeaPRwire ( https://seaprwire.com ) officially announced the launch of its flagship product - the brand-new "AI Newsroom" today. The platform aims to utilize cutting-edge generative AI and big data analytics to thoroughly reshape the traditional paradigm of corporate brand communication, helping global enterprises achieve a dual leap in both voice and image in a complex information environment. Traditional PR communication often relies on manual writing and blind delivery, which is not only time-consuming and laborious but also makes communication effects difficult to quantify and track. The AI Newsroom launched by SeaPRwire this time has completely broken through this bottleneck. The platform deeply integrates natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms, enabling it to automatically generate professional press releases that fit the styles of different countries and media based on the core brand information entered by the enterprise. This intelligent content generation mechanism greatly shortens the production cycle of PR content, allowing enterprises to respond quickly to market hot spots. Beyond content generation, the core advantage of the AI Newsroom lies in its powerful "intelligent connection" capability. The platform features a built-in dynamic network covering tens of thousands of editors, journalists, and mainstream media worldwide. Based on the industry attributes and keywords of the press release, the AI system automatically matches the most suitable media recipients, achieving a leap from "mass spamming" to "precise delivery." Whether seeking in-depth coverage from mainstream financial media or rapid exposure from tech-vertical media, the AI Newsroom can provide the optimal path planning. "AI is definitely not just a tool to improve writing efficiency; it is a reshaping of the entire PR communication logic," stated the head of SeaPRwire. "Through the AI Newsroom, we hope to empower every enterprise with the ability to build its own exclusive global media ecosystem. From news display and social media matrix setup to the intelligent maintenance of journalist relationships, the AI Newsroom will provide all-around digital and intelligent support to help enterprises tell their brand stories well on the international stage." About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is Asia's leading AI-driven earned media management platform, purpose-built to empower PR and communications professionals. Through its flagship Branding-Insight Program, the platform connects clients to over 80,000 journalists and an influencer matrix reaching 300 million followers. Leveraging advanced AI, SeaPRwire helps users identify media targets, personalize pitches, and measure PR impact across key APAC markets, including Japan, China, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Media Contact Company: SeaPRwire Contact: Media Relations Team Email: cs@seaprwire.com Website: https://seaprwire.com 09/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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