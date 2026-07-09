HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately 60 till samples to be collected via helicopter-supported survey across the northern Chateaufort Property.

Survey designed to assess gold potential using gold-grain dispersion analysis.

Target area located directly along strike from Benz Mining Corp's Eastmain gold project (Mineral Resource of 1,005,000oz at 6.1g/t Au).

Field work expected to be completed in late July 2026, with preliminary HH-XRF and pebble count data expected in August 2026.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Mont Royal Resources Ltd (ASX: MRZ) (TSXV: MRZL) ("Mont Royal" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it plans to commence a helicopter-supported till sampling survey across the Chateaufort Property in Québec, Canada as part of the Summer Exploration Program and to satisfy annual minimum expenditure requirements at its Northern Lights Lithium and Gold Project in Québec, Canada.

The survey is designed to assess gold potential through the use of gold-grain dispersion analysis in Quaternary deposits. The project area lies along strike from Benz Mining Corp's Eastmain Gold Project in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt.

Mont Royal's Managing Director, Mr. Nicholas Holthouse, said:

"The planned till sampling programme is designed to systematically evaluate the gold potential along strike from the Eastmain Gold Mine and associated prospective greenstone units. The gold and base-metal potential of the Eastmain extensions have not been previously tested, and this survey will help refine future exploration priorities across the property."

NORTHERN LIGHTS EXPLORATION

The Chateaufort Property is located approximately 300 kilometres north-east of Chibougamau, Québec and is only accessible by helicopter as shown in Figure 1. IOS Géosciences inc. has proposed a till sampling survey to assess the potential for gold occurrences through the collection, processing and analysis of till samples, with the sampling grid designed to take account of topography, wetlands and regional ice-flow direction.

The proposed programme comprises two sampling lines spaced approximately 1.5 to 2.0 kilometres apart, with samples planned approximately every 250 to 300 metres. Based on available Quaternary geological mapping and satellite imagery, approximately 60 samples are considered sufficient to cover the northern part of the Chateaufort Property as shown in Figure 2.





Figure 1: Location of the Chateaufort property, James Bay Area.

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The mandate includes sampling grid design, field logistics, helicopter-supported sample collection, sample processing, gold-grain counting, handheld XRF analysis of the fine fraction, preparation and shipment of fine-fraction material for laboratory analysis and reporting suitable for assessment work requirements.

Field work is scheduled to commence in mid-July 2026 and is expected to be completed within approximately 5-6 days, excluding mobilisation and demobilisation. Samples will be transported to Chicoutimi for processing, with preliminary HH-XRF and pebble count data expected in August 2026 and the full report, including gold-grain counts, expected in Q3 2026 following receipt and approval of assay results.





Figure 2: Location of the targeted till samples on the Chateaufort property. Background colours are indicative of surficial deposit types.

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About Mont Royal

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX: MRZ) (TSXV: MRZL) is a critical minerals development and exploration company with projects located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is dedicated to advancing its 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit in Nunavik, Québec, Canada - one of the largest monazite-dominant carbonatite-hosted Rare Earth Elements deposits in North America. In addition, the Company owns 75% of Northern Lights Minerals 536km2 tenement package located in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt. The projects are located in the emerging James Bay area, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, and are prospective for lithium, precious (Gold, Silver) and base metals mineralisation (Copper, Nickel).

For further information regarding Mont Royal Resources Limited, please visit the ASX platform (ASX: MRZ) or Mont Royal's website www.montroyalres.com.





Figure 3: Location of the Ashram REE & Fluorspar Project, the Northern Lights Project and the Port of Saguenay

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For and on behalf of the Board

ENDS

Joel Ives | Company Secretary

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Important Notices & Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Australian securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: actual results of current and future exploration activities; that Mont Royal may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Ashram Project; that even if Mont Royal is able raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that Mont Royal may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of the proposed drill program and any future work programs may not be completed as proposed or at all; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from the Ashram Project may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for rare earth elements and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability; and despite the current expected viability of the Ashram Project, conditions changing such that even if metals or minerals are discovered on the Ashram Project, the project may not be commercially viable, or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the public filings made by Mont Royal. Although Mont Royal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are based on Mont Royal's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about its business and the industry in which it operates and management's beliefs and assumptions, including the non-occurrence of the risks and uncertainties that are described above and in the public filings made by Mont Royal or other events occurring outside of our normal course of business, and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond Mont Royal's control.

Forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding; the goals, strategies, opportunities, technologies used, project timelines and funding requirements; impact of combined management expertise and prospective shareholding; the plans, operations and prospects of Mont Royal and its properties; the continued advancement of the Ashram Project to development; that Ashram's fluorspar component which makes it one of the largest potential sources of fluorspar in the world and could be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets; that Mont Royal is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth element producers globally, with a focus on being a long-term global supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide; and that Mont Royal may explore the potential of other high-value commodities on the Ashram Property and the expected timetable for dual listing of Mont Royal's shares; and statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of market conditions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely", "propose", "will", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" (including negative or grammatical variations) and other similar expressions. No representation, warranty, guarantee or assurance, express or implied, is given or made in relation to any forward-looking statement. In particular no representation, warranty or assumption, express or implied, is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward-looking statement will be achieved. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual and future events may vary materially from the forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements were based, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and future results are subject to known and unknown risks such as changes in market conditions and regulations.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and should rely on their own independent enquiries, investigations and advice regarding information contained in this announcement. Any reliance by a reader on the information contained in this announcement is wholly at the reader's own risk.

To the maximum extent permitted by law or any relevant listing rules of the ASX/TSX-V, Mont Royal and their respective related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents and intermediaries disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the information in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any such change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements were based. Nothing in this announcement will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this announcement remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other announcement or publication with respect to Mont Royal or the subject matter of this announcement), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Mont Royal since the date of this announcement.

Not Investment Advice

This announcement is not financial product, investment advice or a recommendation to acquire securities of Mont Royal or Commerce and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Each recipient of this announcement should make its own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the assumption, uncertainty and contingencies which may affect future operations of Mont Royal and the impact that different future outcomes may have on Mont Royal. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values in this Announcement are reported in Australian dollars.

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Source: Mont Royal Resources Limited