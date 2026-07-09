Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 9 July 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces that it will be included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), Switzerland's leading blue-chip equity index, following the regular index review by SIX.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2363020
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2363020 09.07.2026 CET/CEST