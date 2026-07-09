Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission

Sandoz moves up Swiss equity rankings to join premier Swiss Market Index



09.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE

Basel, 9 July 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces that it will be included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), Switzerland's leading blue-chip equity index, following the regular index review by SIX.



The SMI comprises the 20 largest and most liquid stocks listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is widely regarded as the benchmark index for Swiss equities. Sandoz has steadily advanced through the Swiss equity rankings since its listing in 2023, moving up within both the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) and Swiss Performance Index (SPI).



The inclusion marks a significant milestone for Sandoz, less than three years after becoming an independent publicly listed company. It reflects continued Sandoz growth, strong performance and increasing relevance with investors.



Richard Saynor, Chief Executive Officer of Sandoz, says: "Our inclusion in the SMI is an important milestone, illustrating our evolution as an independent company and the growing confidence investors have in our strategy, execution and long-term growth prospects.



"It is also a fitting recognition of the dedication and hard work of our more than 20,000 colleagues around the world, who help us every day to deliver on our Purpose: pioneering access for patients."



Remco Steenbergen, Chief Financial Officer of Sandoz, adds: "Our steady progression upwards and into the SMI reflects the strength of our financial performance and our disciplined execution.



"Greater visibility in the capital markets strengthens our ability to invest in sustainable growth, broaden access to affordable medicines for patients and create long-term value for our shareholders."



The SMI index will be adjusted on 18 September 2026 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 21 September 2026.





DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.



CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 79 279 0285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Chris Lewis +49 174 244 9501 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061



End of Media Release

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