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WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 08:29
45,500 Euro
+0,11 % +0,050
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,30046,05008:54
45,50046,10008:51
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 07:36 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlueNord ASA: Announcement of Cash Dividend

OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the second quarter 2026 results published by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") on 9 July 2026 where the Company announced a USD 174 million distribution in connection with the second quarter results. Pursuant to the authorisation to the board of directors to pay dividends granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on 18 May 2026, the board of directors has today resolved to declare a cash dividend payment of USD 174 million, to shareholders as of 16 July 2026 (as registered in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) on 20 July 2026). Consequently, BlueNord's shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 17 July 2026.

Payment date for the dividend will be on or about 4 August 2026. The dividend distribution is treated by the Company as repayment of paid in capital for Norwegian tax purposes.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--announcement-of-cash-dividend,c4372765

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-announcement-of-cash-dividend-302821615.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.