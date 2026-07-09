North Holland, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Agensi, the skill store for AI agents, has crossed 2,000 skills, 3,000 registered users, and 50,000 monthly visitors three months after launch. The marketplace, powered by a community of more than 200 expert creators, gives professionals ready-made skills that turn general-purpose AI agents into specialists for real work.





Agensi Crosses 2,000 Skills Three Months After Launching Its AI Agent Marketplace

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/304200_a97cd49774dee87b_002full.jpg

AI coding agents are now used by millions of non-technical professionals, but out of the box they tend to produce generic output. Agensi curates specialist skills built by identity-verified creators, each scanned for security before it reaches buyers and ready to use in about 30 seconds. When a skill does not exist yet, buyers can post a request and the creator community is notified to build it.

"Software is shifting from tools humans operate to tools agents run," said Samuel Rose, founder and CEO of Agensi. "Someone needs to build the app store for agentic products. That is what we are doing."

The platform's early growth has come entirely organically, without paid advertising, and is strongest among freelancers, consultants, and small teams who already pay for AI tools but struggle to get professional-grade output from them. A new wave of creators is now building subscription software for agents, products that evolve continuously as the underlying AI tools update, and every purchase on the platform is covered by a refund policy.

Backed by early-stage investor Antler, Agensi plans to deepen its catalog across marketing, operations, development, and design, and to make skills for AI agents discoverable by the agents themselves, compatible with more than 20 AI tools on the market.

About Agensi

Agensi is the skill store for AI agents. Based in Amsterdam and backed by Antler, the platform connects expert creators with freelancers, consultants, and small businesses looking to get professional-grade results from their AI tools.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304200

Source: Plentisoft