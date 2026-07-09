ENGWE Introduces the E26 3.0 Pro, Expanding into the Emerging eSUV Category for Smarter All-Road Riding

BERLIN, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global electric mobility brand, has announced the upcoming E26 3.0 Pro, introducing its vision for the next generation of eSUV e-bikes. Designed around the concept of "The Smartest Mid-Drive eSUV," the E26 3.0 Pro marks the latest evolution of the ENGWE E Series while expanding the brand's presence in the growing all-road riding segment. The new model also reflects ENGWE's continued focus on developing smarter, more capable e-bikes for Europe's evolving mobility needs.

As e-bike usage continues to expand beyond daily commuting, more riders are seeking a single bike capable of supporting both weekday transportation and weekend exploration. This shift is accelerating the emergence of the eSUV category, which combines the comfort of trekking bikes with the confidence and versatility required for mixed-terrain riding.

Traditional city e-bikes often prioritize efficiency on paved roads but offer limited comfort and control on uneven terrain. Meanwhile, all-terrain bikes provide greater off-road capability but may compromise everyday practicality. Positioned between these categories, eSUV e-bikes-much like SUVs in the automotive world-offer the ideal balance of everyday comfort and all-road capability.

The ENGWE E26 3.0 Pro addresses these evolving needs with a 100Nm mid-drive system, a four-bar full-suspension frame, and integrated smart riding technologies including GPS tracking, motion detection, app connectivity, and ride monitoring. Together, these features are designed to deliver confident performance across urban streets, countryside roads, gravel paths, and recreational routes while enhancing everyday riding comfort and security.

"The E26 3.0 Pro represents our vision for the future of all-road electric mobility," said an ENGWE spokesperson. "Today's riders expect one bike to adapt to multiple riding environments without sacrificing comfort or performance. With the E26 3.0 Pro, we're bringing together powerful mid-drive assistance, full-suspension comfort, and intelligent connectivity in a single eSUV platform."

The E26 3.0 Pro will officially launch on July 29, with additional product details, media reviews, pricing, and availability to be announced at launch.

About ENGWE

ENGWE is a global electric mobility brand founded in 2014, specializing in the design and manufacturing of e-bikes and e-scooters for urban commuting and recreational use. The company serves riders across more than 40 countries and regions and is committed to developing practical, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions for everyday transportation and outdoor exploration.

More information is available on ENGWE's official website.

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