ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release:09 July 2026
ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV(the " Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.
Announcement Date: 09 July 2026
Ex-Date: 16 July 2026
Record Date: 17 July 2026
Payment Date: 30 July 2026
Sub-Fund/Share Class
ISIN
Currency
Amount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF
IE000QUCVXXX
USD
0.1004
Enquiries to:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Ruaidhri Corcoran+353 1 531 8194
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited
Paul Boland+353 1 697 1684