ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release:09 July 2026

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV(the " Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 09 July 2026

Ex-Date: 16 July 2026

Record Date: 17 July 2026

Payment Date: 30 July 2026

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF IE000QUCVXXX USD 0.1004

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Ruaidhri Corcoran+353 1 531 8194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited

Paul Boland+353 1 697 1684