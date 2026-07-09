Robeco UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
ANNOUNCEMENT OF DIVIDEND INFORMATION
Issuer/Company Name
Robeco UCITS ICAV
Security/Securities
Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF USD Dis
ISIN(s)
IE00042EXXXX
TIDM(s)
3DGD
Ex-Date
16/07/2026
Record Date
17/07/2026
Pay Date
31/07/2026
Dividend Type (i.e. Final, Interim, Quarterly)
Quarterly
Dividend Amount and Currency
0.02 USD
Currency of Dividend payment(e.g. GBP /USD)
USD
Is there a Dividend option? If yes, please indicate which type below
No
Type of Election (i.e. DRIP, Scrip, Currency Election)
Last day for receipt of Elections
If applicable, please state whether Dividend is a PID or Part PID or paid as an Interest Distribution