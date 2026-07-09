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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 09:34 Uhr
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Xtransfer Limited: XTransfer recognised in The Payments Power 50 2026

HONG KONG, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, has been recognised in The Payments Power 50 2026, becoming the only company in China's cross-border payment sector to receive this honour. The annual list is published by the authoritative international organisation, The Power 50, celebrating the companies and industry voices making their mark across the global payments industry.

paymentpower50_XT

XTransfer recognised in The Payments Power 50 2026.

Now in its second year, The Payments Power 50 recognises 40 companies and 10 industry influencers making a meaningful contribution to one of the most competitive areas of financial services.

The 2026 list comes at an important moment for payments. Merchants are looking to improve approval rates and customer experience, providers are balancing fraud, resilience and regulation, and banks and fintechs are exploring new ways to support open banking, cross-border payments, digital wallets, embedded finance and settlement.

XTransfer has been recognised for its state-of-the-art work in cross-border B2B trade payments, connecting SMEs with top-tier financial institutions to enable secure, compliant collections and payouts across key trading corridors and emerging markets. Serving more than 890,000 registered SMEs globally, XTransfer helps businesses improve payment efficiency and reduce operational friction in international transactions.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said: "Being recognised in The Payments Power 50 is a meaningful milestone for our team and a validation of our long-term mission: to make cross-border trade payments simpler, safer and more accessible for SMEs worldwide. We will continue to invest in compliance and product innovation, and deepen collaboration with financial institutions to help more businesses trade globally with confidence."

Jason Williams, CEO of The Power 50, said, "We're proud to recognise XTransfer as part of this year's cohort. The Payments Power 50 is designed to celebrate the companies and individuals driving the industry forward, bring the payments community together and give those shaping the sector a platform throughout the year. Congratulations to XTransfer and everyone included in The Payments Power 50 2026."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee38cd7a-1628-4beb-b0b4-e87980d95b97



Maggie Ng Maggie.ng@xtransfer.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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