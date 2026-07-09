Encouraged by government subsidies, Irish homeowners are adopting solar in their droves. Solar Ireland's latest Scale of Solar report showed around 190,000 homes across the country have solar panels installed, meaning residential rooftop systems are a significant driver behind Ireland's total installed PV capacity of 2.7 GW. As interest in residential solar continues to grow, homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to understand the financial benefits of different system configurations before investing. With this in mind, software platform AirPV has created solar and battery calculator ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...