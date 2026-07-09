The UK government granted planning approval for 1.2 GW of new solar capacity in a five-day period, paving the way for construction to begin at three of the largest plants in England. Development consent orders have been issued for the proposed 740 MW One Earth Solar Farm near Lincoln, the 320 MW Peartree Hill Solar Farm in East Yorkshire, and the 150 MW Dean Moor Solar Farm in West Cumbria. All three projects are expected to install a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) on site. The One Earth Solar project is being developed as a joint project between PS Renewables and Perigus Energy, ...

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