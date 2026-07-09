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Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - medmix introduces FleXa, a new customizable syringe platform that advances precision and branding for single-component dental materials. This modular system combines usability with flexible design options to help manufacturers differentiate in a competitive market.

FleXa offers manufacturers over 150 medical-grade colors, custom color matching, and design options such as custom shapes or foil printing. Interchangeable accessories across all sizes enable seamless branding while simplifying product line management.

Patent-pending key features include the drip-reducing plunger design to minimize material waste, the 360° rotatable Grip Plate for advanced ergonomics and control for the user, and the silicone oil-free system that supports manufacturer's assembly workflows and material stability.

"Innovation at medmix means anticipating where our customers need to go next," said René Willi, CEO at medmix. "With FleXa, we are bringing together engineering, usability, and design in a platform that helps dental manufacturers differentiate and build for long-term growth. Developed in close collaboration with our partners, it empowers them to create customized products while simplifying their supply chain."

FleXa comes in four volumes, 0.75 mL, 1 mL, 2 mL, and 3 mL, with shared outer dimensions and compatible accessories, reducing complexity and cost across a manufacturer's product portfolio. Complete compatibility with 60+ medmix Dispensing Tips provides flexibility for a wide range of applications. Options for preassembled, unassembled, or fully unassembled components provide flexibility for diverse production setups.

With FleXa, medmix strengthens its position as an innovation partner, translating customer insight and engineering expertise into flexible delivery systems designed to meet the evolving needs of the dental industry.

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About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein

medmix AG

Neuhofstrasse 20

CH-6430 Baar

communications@medmix.com

www.medmix.swiss

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Source: medmix AG