PlatformPay.io and DayOne Announce Partnership to Enhance DTC E-Commerce Merchant Revenue

PlatformPay.io announces their strategic partnership with DayOne, a leading DTC fulfillment and logistics company, with offices worldwide.

NINGBO, CN / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / PlatformPay.io is excited to announce its partnership with DayOne, to Enhance DTC E-Commerce Merchant's Revenue.

The partnership will serve two main functions -

PlatformPay.io will provide additional value through their subscription billing optimization and membership services, allowing for greater competitive advantages at scale for DayOne's clientele.

DayOne will assist to expand and consult PlatformPay.io's service offering with particular focus given to Direct to Consumer (DTC) E-Commerce merchants. So that as their service offering grows, it can better address industry specific needs, particularly in health and fashion.

Value Creation and Subscription Optimization -

PlatformPay.io will assist DayOne's clients by providing an additional revenue stream through their subscription billing and optimization service - as well as providing increased product value to the end user. PlatformPay.io will also create fully unique content, video, and tools to a client's end-user on an opt-in, individual basis. The value to the end user and member will be increased at no additional cost to DayOne clients, as PlatformPay.io will be working on a performance-only basis, billing only on the increase in incremental revenue.

Henry Cao, CEO and Co-Founder of DayOne, said -

"PlatformPay.io's reputation as a market leader precedes them, and we're very excited to announce our partnership.

We have built DayOne steadily over the past 13 years, and through that time we have developed a reputation for recommending only what we find to be genuinely valuable to our clients.

We were impressed with PlatformPay.io from the beginning, when we hosted them at our headquarters in Ningbo, China. Seeing their level of commitment to a high level of service, and to educate us on their unique offering - it was refreshing to see an international company stand behind their service offering so fully as they do.

We have seen the impressive results and value they provide clients, and we believe that they offer a truly Best-in-Class solution. Our long-term goals and values are aligned, and we want to help to educate our client base in both how they can optimize their own subscription billing, and also how to mitigate their own risk (by using PlatformPay.io's services to provide additional product value to their current offerings)."

Edwin Mitchell, Director of International Affairs & Business Development at DayOne, continued -

"As competition continues to increase in the online advertising landscape (especially for DTC merchants), it's critical to find not only a competitive edge, but strong partner relationships that your business can rely on - and to maintain that successfully for the long term. With the additional revenue provided by PlatformPay.io to merchants, we believe it can not only help our merchants to maintain their competitive advantage, but to help them become leaders in their respective markets.

To that end, we have also asked PlatformPay.io to collaborate further and speak at our private E-Commerce Mastermind we are hosting in Amsterdam, Netherlands, later this year. As this is a high-trust business - we saw it as an easy progression of our relationship, and are proud to work more closely together.

Our clients know and trust our zero-commission recommendations (we pass the savings onto our clients) - and this partnership with PlatformPay.io helps us to ensure both our clients and our own on-going success.

Our long term goals are aligned, and we look forward to a successful partnership together well into the future."

About DayOne -

DayOne provides fulfillment and logistical support to DTC E-Commerce merchants worldwide. With offices globally in China (Ningbo, Dongguan, and Guangzhou), the United States (Los Angeles, and Atlanta), and Spain (Madrid) - they provide dedicated support for thousands of merchants, shipping millions of Direct to Consumer products annually.

About PlatformPay.io -

PlatformPay.io delivers subscription based payment optimization solutions that help businesses grow securely and efficiently in global markets. With expertise in payment infrastructure, risk management, and regulatory compliance, they are dedicated to giving merchants the tools they need to expand and increase their margins confidently in today's fast-moving marketplace.

To learn more, visit PlatformPay.io and DayOneFulfillment.com.

Contact:

PlatformPay.io

Public Relations

info@platformpay.io

+1 (762) 224-3241

SOURCE: PlatformPay.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/platformpay.io-and-dayone-announce-partnership-to-enhance-dtc-e-1187357