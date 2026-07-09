Beverly Hills, Los Angeles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Bee Charged EV announced that it has secured $7 million in funding, including approximately $3.2 million in charging equipment, to support the expansion of its nationwide commercial mobile EV fleet charging services across the United States.





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The funding will be used to deploy additional mobile charging units, expand operational capacity, and increase service availability for commercial fleet customers and electric vehicle drivers requiring on-demand charging assistance.

Founded by Antony Okuribido, Bee Charged EV provides mobile EV charging services designed to deliver charging support directly to electric vehicles at their location. The company's services include scheduled charging support for commercial fleets and mobile charging assistance for EV drivers.

"Our focus is to strengthen our operational capabilities and expand access to mobile charging services in additional markets," said Antony Okuribido, Founder and CEO of Bee Charged EV. "This investment enables us to increase available charging resources and continue supporting customers that require flexible charging solutions."

According to the company, a portion of the funding will support the deployment of additional mobile charging assets equipped with Level 2 and DC Fast Charging capabilities.

Bee Charged EV also stated that it is advancing development efforts related to battery-swapping technology intended for commercial trucking applications through a strategic technology collaboration. Further details regarding deployment timelines and implementation plans have not yet been announced.

The company currently provides mobile charging services in multiple U.S. markets.

Commercial Mobile EV Fleet Charging Locations Across the United States

Mobile EV fleet charging services in Miami, Florida

On-demand commercial EV fleet charging in Los Angeles, California

Commercial mobile EV charging for fleets in Boston, Massachusetts

Mobile commercial EV fleet charging in San Francisco, California

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304423

Source: GRW