A ban on solar inverters and power-conversion systems from China and other countries considered high risk by the European Commission could impact around 14% of forecasted European solar demand from 2026 to 2030, according to analysis by Wood Mackenzie. The figure is equivalent to over 28 GWdc of solar inverter demand, Wood Mackenzie's analysis adds. The European Commission moved ahead with plans to restrict EU funding for PV projects using inverters from high-risk suppliers in April, citing cybersecurity concerns. The policy also extends to battery storage projects, with Wood Mackenzie anticipating ...

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