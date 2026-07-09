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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 10:48 Uhr
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CLO Virtual Fashion: MARVELOUS DESIGNER EXPANDS STUDENT PLAN, ADDS LIMITED THREE-MONTH FREE OFFER

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion today announced a major update for the Marvelous Designer Student Plan. Designed to expand academic access to the industry-standard software for emerging 3D artists, the newly updated program doubles the total student eligibility window from two to four years, and introduces flexible $8.25/month billing, replacing the previous annual subscription model.

In addition to these permanent changes, CLO Virtual Fashion announced a limited-time promotion giving new users who sign up for the Student Plan three months of free unrestricted Marvelous Designer, valid until October 31st.

Existing student subscribers will automatically transition into this new framework, with their total eligibility window now fixed at four years from the date of their initial student verification, regardless of prior annual purchases. Current annual subscribers will transition to the new monthly rate only after their existing prepaid license expires. To further streamline onboarding, Marvelous Designer has consolidated the student verification and subscription process into a single-step for faster software access.

Eligible academic users can review the full policy and subscribe via the official portal at www.marvelousdesigner.com/pricing?type=academic.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of Marvelous Designer, the Academy Award-winning 3D garment simulation software used and trusted by animators, game development studios, and VFX artists. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO (a leading 3D fashion design software), CLO-SET (a digital collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005073/1400x740_Student_Pricing__resized.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marvelous-designer-expands-student-plan-adds-limited-three-month-free-offer-302821742.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.