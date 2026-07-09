The Puerta de Oro solar park, developed by Patria Investments in Colombia's Cundinamarca department, has started commercial operations and begun delivering 360 MW to the National Interconnected System (SIN). Located between the municipalities of Guaduas and Chaguaní, the project is the second largest solar facility in the country by installed capacity. Currently, the largest PV plant in Colombia is the 486.7 MW Guayepo I & II solar park operated by Italian energy company Enel in Ponedera and Sabanalarga, in Atlántico department. The plant features more than 511,000 photovoltaic modules. According ...

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