At The smarter E 2026 in Munich, LONGi recently showcased its LONGi One full stack, which combines the company's BC solar module technology with energy storage. In his interview, LONGi Vice President Dennis She said the next generation of PV will always have energy storage included, and very few manufacturers can provide such turnkey solutions. According to She, LONGi's strategy is to develop all the technologies in house. As customers currently buy and connect components from different suppliers, LONGi's goal is to provide real integration with its full stack solution. He explained that LONGi's ...

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