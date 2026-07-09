Chinese PV manufacturer Longi has started production at a 21 GW back-contact (BC) cell manufacturing line at its Xixian production base in Shaanxi province, China. The project represents the first gigawatt-scale production deployment of Longi's Alloy Contact Matrix (ACM) metallization technology. The company describes the ACM metallization approach as a way to replace conventional silver paste with a copper-based alloy contact system. The company says the technology can enable the complete removal of silver from BC cells through the use of a nanoscale barrier layer, a copper-based alloy material ...

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