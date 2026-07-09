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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 11:10 Uhr
148 Leser
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Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco Energy Boat Challenge sets sail with 54 teams driving sustainable innovation

MONACO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge gets underway from 8-11 July 2026, bringing together 54 teams from 21 countries at the Yacht Club de Monaco Marina to showcase the latest advances in sustainable marine technology. Organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco with the support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW, SBM Offshore, Monaco City Hall, NatPower H and ESA NanoTech, the event has become a leading international platform for innovation in clean propulsion.

The program opened with the Job Forum, connecting students and recent graduates with major maritime industry players, including Safe Harbor, Oceanco, Ferretti Group, Azimut | Benetti Group and Lürssen. Competition begins with the E-Boat Rally, followed by four days of conferences, Tech Talks, demonstrations and on-water contests.

Teams will compete in the Energy Class, AI Class, SeaLab Class and Open Sea Xperience, taking part in speed, endurance, slalom, maneuverability, autonomous navigation and rally events. All technologies are tested under identical conditions, making the Challenge a real-world laboratory where energy efficiency and system reliability are evaluated side by side.

"The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is unique on many levels, both ashore and at sea. With every edition we're able to measure the progress made and open up new horizons for yachting's future. Competitors, professionals and the public mingle in a spirit that promotes dialogue and knowledge sharing", said Yacht Club de Monaco Director and General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

A major development this year is the introduction of methanol into the competition. Following last year's discussions, the fuel joins electricity and hydrogen among the decarbonization technologies represented. The SURGE Methanol Foiling Team Twente from the University of Twente will compete with a methanol-electric hydrofoil powered by a 5-kW reformed-methanol fuel cell.

The event also hosts two international conferences: the Advanced Yachting Technology Conference on 9 July, dedicated to emerging yachting technologies, and the 7th Alternative Fuels Conference on 10 July, where experts, researchers and industry leaders will discuss future energy solutions for the maritime sector. Tech Talks will provide teams with an opportunity to present their projects to an international jury.
Alongside the racing, the Challenge rewards innovation through several prizes, including the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award (€25,000), the Jury Prize, Communication Prize, Tech Talks Prizes, Rookie Prize and Eco Design Prize.

Open to the public free of charge from Thursday to Saturday, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge Village on Jacques Boissy Esplanade and Lucciana Jetty will offer visitors the chance to watch the races, discover the prototypes and meet teams from around the world.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7f8073d-4778-426c-9d33-76f9eebf86c2


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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