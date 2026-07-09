Ruleguard today announced the launch of its Continuous Assurance Platform, designed to help financial services firms transition from periodic compliance cycles to continuous, real-time regulatory oversight.

Regulatory expectations have been shifting for years. Firms are increasingly required to demonstrate not only that controls are in place, but that oversight is embedded within day-to-day operations. Most firms, however, continue to operate within legacy compliance models built around periodic review cycles, creating a structural gap between where regulators expect firms to be and how compliance functions actually operate.

Ruleguard's Continuous Assurance Platform is designed to close that gap. By connecting regulatory obligations, controls, tracked operational activities, monitoring activities, and assurance evidence within a single environment, firms can maintain a continuously updated view of their compliance position rather than reconstructing it after the fact.

The platform combines intelligent automation with governed AI agents operating within controlled compliance boundaries to help reduce manual effort while strengthening transparency, accountability and regulatory confidence.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous monitoring of compliance activities and controls

Centralised, audit-ready assurance evidence

Automated regulatory change management

Intelligent workflow automation

Real-time reporting and management information

John O'Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer at Ruleguard, said: "The challenge has never been intent or capability within compliance teams. The challenge has been that the systems in place were not designed to support continuous oversight. What we have built is a way to close that gap, enabling firms to maintain a continuously updated view of compliance posture, rather than reconstructing it after the event."

The launch marks a significant milestone in Ruleguard's evolution, introducing a new operating model for compliance that combines intelligent automation, governed AI and connected compliance data to deliver continuous assurance across financial services.

About Ruleguard

Ruleguard provides compliance technology for regulated financial services organisations, helping firms automate compliance activities, manage regulatory obligations, monitor controls and maintain continuous assurance. The platform supports organisations across banking, asset and wealth management, insurance, pensions and payment services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701851215/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Veena Glover

Head of Marketing

Ruleguard

veena.glover@ruleguard.com

www.ruleguard.com