From ESS News Argentina's Energy Secretariat has formally awarded the AlmaSADI battery energy storage tender, selecting 20 projects totaling 700.5 MW across critical nodes of the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI). The awards were confirmed through Resolution 155/2026, concluding the tender launched in March to add battery storage outside the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. The 700.5 MW of awarded capacity is spread across 20 projects developed by five companies. Genneia secured seven projects, DQD Energy eight, 360 Energy Solar three, Aluar one and Intermepro one. According to the government, ...

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