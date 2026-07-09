Spanish agrivoltaics association AAE has announced the creation of Spain's first national map of agrivoltaic projects. The initiative is being developed with the support of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), in collaboration with universities, research centers, and stakeholders from the agricultural and energy sectors. The platform, which the association describes as the first of its kind in Europe, brings together data on operational and planned agrivoltaic installations. A geolocation system provides information on project locations, installed ...

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